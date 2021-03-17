COVID app offers local numbers

Community leaders on Wednesday unveiled a “COVID in the Basin” app that will give Ector and Midland county residents instant access to a treasure trove of local and state COVID-related information.

A demonstration of the free app, which can be downloaded through Apple and Android app stores, was presented during a press conference at the Odessa Chamber of Commerce. The app can also be downloaded by visiting www.covidinthebasin.com.

“COVID has been around for just over a year in our region,” Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said during the press conference. “This past summer we began to look for a singular source of information.

“We wanted to develop something where people could go and verify what they saw on Facebook. That’s how this was really born.”

The app draws its information from credible sources such as the CDC, WHO and NIH, Saravanan said.

What makes the COVID in the Basin app unique is a focus on providing localized information to residents, said Saravanan, one of several local health care officials who helped design the app.

Residents can use the app to quickly find out where they can get tested, vaccinated or treated and related costs, Saravanan said. It also provides links to COVID-related news provided by local media like the Odessa American, he added.

The app, which provides information in English and Spanish, was created by Venu Yankarla, a local software engineer. The creation of the app was paid for by private donors.

During his demonstration, Yankarla showed how easy the app is to use. A simple menu allows users to select from a variety of topics such as where vaccines are available. A quick click lists all locations in Odessa and Midland where vaccinations are being offered, if there is any cost, and the current vaccine supply available at each site. Links to register for an appointment are included if available.

Updated weekly statistics of COVID-related deaths, rates and test results are provided on the app home page, Yankarla said.

Saravanan said the Odessa Chamber of Commerce and City of Odessa’s political support of the project played a major role in the effort.

“Because the app has COVID information, we couldn’t just put it up,” said Saravanan, who noted app providers like Apple have strict guidelines in place because at one point they were inundated with apps that provided dubious and outright incorrect information.

“We asked the city to back this up and they did.”

ORMC will update the information provided on the app weekly.

City Manager Michael Marrero said the city was eager to support a project that helps provide accurate information to residents. He noted that during the past year hospitals like ORMC and Medical Center Hospital, various city departments and other organizations have worked together closely to address COVID.

“The city has been involved in everything we can do to combat this deadly disease,” Marrero said. “We felt it was important to be able to go to one site and get relevant information.

“We think it’s a great tool for our citizens. We’re on a great trajectory (COVID rates in Odessa continue to decrease), but we’re not out of the woods yet.”

Wesley Burnett, director of economic development for the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, said the app can be a useful tool for local businesses to help them monitor COVID rates locally.