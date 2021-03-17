  • March 17, 2021

COVID app offers local numbers - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

COVID app offers local numbers

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 3:11 pm

COVID app offers local numbers By Federico Martinez fmartinez@oaoa.com Odessa American

Community leaders on Wednesday unveiled a “COVID in the Basin” app that will give Ector and Midland county residents instant access to a treasure trove of local and state COVID-related information.

A demonstration of the free app, which can be downloaded through Apple and Android app stores, was presented during a press conference at the Odessa Chamber of Commerce. The app can also be downloaded by visiting www.covidinthebasin.com.

“COVID has been around for just over a year in our region,” Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said during the press conference. “This past summer we began to look for a singular source of information.

“We wanted to develop something where people could go and verify what they saw on Facebook. That’s how this was really born.”

The app draws its information from credible sources such as the CDC, WHO and NIH, Saravanan said.

What makes the COVID in the Basin app unique is a focus on providing localized information to residents, said Saravanan, one of several local health care officials who helped design the app.

Residents can use the app to quickly find out where they can get tested, vaccinated or treated and related costs, Saravanan said. It also provides links to COVID-related news provided by local media like the Odessa American, he added.

The app, which provides information in English and Spanish, was created by Venu Yankarla, a local software engineer. The creation of the app was paid for by private donors.

During his demonstration, Yankarla showed how easy the app is to use. A simple menu allows users to select from a variety of topics such as where vaccines are available. A quick click lists all locations in Odessa and Midland where vaccinations are being offered, if there is any cost, and the current vaccine supply available at each site. Links to register for an appointment are included if available.

Updated weekly statistics of COVID-related deaths, rates and test results are provided on the app home page, Yankarla said.

Saravanan said the Odessa Chamber of Commerce and City of Odessa’s political support of the project played a major role in the effort.

“Because the app has COVID information, we couldn’t just put it up,” said Saravanan, who noted app providers like Apple have strict guidelines in place because at one point they were inundated with apps that provided dubious and outright incorrect information.

“We asked the city to back this up and they did.”

ORMC will update the information provided on the app weekly.

City Manager Michael Marrero said the city was eager to support a project that helps provide accurate information to residents. He noted that during the past year hospitals like ORMC and Medical Center Hospital, various city departments and other organizations have worked together closely to address COVID.

“The city has been involved in everything we can do to combat this deadly disease,” Marrero said. “We felt it was important to be able to go to one site and get relevant information.

“We think it’s a great tool for our citizens. We’re on a great trajectory (COVID rates in Odessa continue to decrease), but we’re not out of the woods yet.”

Wesley Burnett, director of economic development for the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, said the app can be a useful tool for local businesses to help them monitor COVID rates locally.

Posted in on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 3:11 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
62°
Humidity: 24%
Winds: NNW at 20mph
Feels Like: 60°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 63°/Low 37°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 67°/Low 37°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

friday

weather
High 67°/Low 41°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 72°/Low 47°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]