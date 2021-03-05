  • March 5, 2021

COVID-19 vaccines - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

COVID-19 vaccines

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, March 5, 2021 2:00 am

COVID-19 vaccines Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Medical Center Hospital has canceled the Pfizer vaccines (second doses) booster shot drive-thru clinic set for today at Ratliff. For those who received their first shot and did not make the booster clinics earlier this week at Ratliff you will get an email from Odessa Regional Medical Center with appointment details.

MCH will be administering COVID-19 (first dose) Pfizer vaccines from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Urgent Care locations at 3001 JBS Parkway and at 6030 W. University Blvd. Vaccines are for Phase 1A - frontline workers and residents at long-term care facilities and Phase 1B - most at-risk and for ages 65 and older. No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are welcome. Vaccines are free of charge while supplies last. Visit mchodessa.com/coronavirus.

Odessa Regional Medical Center, 520 E. Sixth St., will be administering COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer (first dose vaccines) have been scheduled for today by appointment only. To make an appointment at ORMC, call 432-582-8549. No walk-ins will be offered. Vaccines are free of charge while supplies last. Visit www.odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org/vaccine.

Walgreens has limited COVID-19 vaccines available in select areas. For eligibility requirements or more information, visit tinyurl.com/yhr6neud.

H-E-B Pharmacies are administering the COVID-19 vaccine based on state and federal eligibility guidelines in select areas. To sign up, updates or information, visit vaccine.heb.com.

The CVS stores are administering the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only in select stores, based on local eligibility guidelines. For updates or information, visit CVS.com, CVS Pharmacy app or call 800-746-7287.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are administering the COVID-19 vaccine based on state and federal eligibility guidelines in select areas. For updates, visit www.walmart.com/cp/1228302 or www.samsclub.com/pharmacy.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Friday, March 5, 2021 2:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
50°
Humidity: 31%
Winds: WNW at 12mph
Feels Like: 46°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 66°/Low 35°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 61°/Low 39°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 65°/Low 45°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

monday

weather
High 71°/Low 53°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]