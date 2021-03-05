Medical Center Hospital has canceled the Pfizer vaccines (second doses) booster shot drive-thru clinic set for today at Ratliff. For those who received their first shot and did not make the booster clinics earlier this week at Ratliff you will get an email from Odessa Regional Medical Center with appointment details.

MCH will be administering COVID-19 (first dose) Pfizer vaccines from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Urgent Care locations at 3001 JBS Parkway and at 6030 W. University Blvd. Vaccines are for Phase 1A - frontline workers and residents at long-term care facilities and Phase 1B - most at-risk and for ages 65 and older. No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are welcome. Vaccines are free of charge while supplies last. Visit mchodessa.com/coronavirus.

Odessa Regional Medical Center, 520 E. Sixth St., will be administering COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer (first dose vaccines) have been scheduled for today by appointment only. To make an appointment at ORMC, call 432-582-8549. No walk-ins will be offered. Vaccines are free of charge while supplies last. Visit www.odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org/vaccine.

Walgreens has limited COVID-19 vaccines available in select areas. For eligibility requirements or more information, visit tinyurl.com/yhr6neud.

H-E-B Pharmacies are administering the COVID-19 vaccine based on state and federal eligibility guidelines in select areas. To sign up, updates or information, visit vaccine.heb.com.

The CVS stores are administering the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only in select stores, based on local eligibility guidelines. For updates or information, visit CVS.com, CVS Pharmacy app or call 800-746-7287.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are administering the COVID-19 vaccine based on state and federal eligibility guidelines in select areas. For updates, visit www.walmart.com/cp/1228302 or www.samsclub.com/pharmacy.