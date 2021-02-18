  • February 18, 2021

COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines

Posted: Thursday, February 18, 2021 2:00 am

Medical Center Hospital will be administering the first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the drive-thru clinic at Ratliff Stadium, south main entrance. The clinic will start at 9 a.m. and gates close at 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 24-26. The clinic is now open for 1C community members. Those who are at-risk, ages 65 and older and other essential workers, people who work in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety and public health. Online registration requested for quicker onsite processing. For those, that are not able to register online will be rerouted to a waiting area to register before vaccination. Wear short sleeve clothing easy to access arm. Bring a valid driver’s license or other photo ID. To preregister or for more information, visit mchodessa.com. For those looking for a way to help, email volunteers@odessa-tx.gov.

MCH will be administering booster (second doses) shots of the Pfizer vaccines. Those who received the first shot at Ratliff Stadium can call set your appointments 432-640-2747 (phone line will only be answered during clinic hours). The booster shots will be given at two Urgent Care locations at 3001 JBS Parkway and at 6030 W. University Blvd. Hours have been extended to accommodate the community from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The community should set an appointment within their five-date range listed on their vaccination card. No booster shots will be given to patients before the first date listed on their card. If patients can’t make the five-date range on the card, they can still make an appointment after those dates. MCHS is also asking the community to only show up for their appointment a few minutes before their allotted time to avoid a crowd in the waiting room and to ensure the most efficient process possible. There will be no walk-ins for the booster shot.

Odessa Regional Medical Center, 520 E. Sixth St., is expecting COVID-19 vaccines soon. The vaccine is free of charge while supplies last. Please check on vaccine availability. For more information, call 432-582-8549 or visit tinyurl.com/y3jqhz89.

Walgreens has limited COVID-19 vaccines available in select areas. For eligibility requirements or more information, visit tinyurl.com/yhr6neud.

H-E-B Pharmacies are prepared to receive new allotments of COVID-19 vaccine at any time from the state of Texas. Once they have vaccine, eligible customers can sign up using the scheduler to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To sign up, updates or information, visit vaccine.heb.com.

CVS stores are administering the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only in select stores, based on local eligibility guidelines. For updates or information, visit CVS.com, CVS Pharmacy app or call 800-746-7287.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are administering the COVID-19 vaccine based on state and federal eligibility guidelines in select areas. For updates, visit www.walmart.com/cp/1228302 or www.samsclub.com/pharmacy.

