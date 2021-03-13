  • March 13, 2021

COVID-19 vaccines - Odessa American: Local News

COVID-19 vaccines

Posted: Saturday, March 13, 2021 2:00 am

COVID-19 vaccines Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Medical Center Hospital is administering COVID-19 (first dose) Pfizer vaccines from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at MCH Urgent Care locations at 3001 JBS Parkway and at 6030 W. University Blvd. Vaccines are for Phase 1A - frontline workers and residents at long-term care facilities and Phase 1B - most at-risk and for ages 65 and older. No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are welcome. Vaccines are free of charge while supplies last. Visit mchodessa.com/coronavirus.

Odessa Regional Medical Center, 520 E. Sixth St., is administering COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccines are free of charge while supplies last. To check on availability or to make an appointment, call 432-582-8549 or visit www.odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org/vaccine. ORMC will contact those who received the first dose Pfizer dose at Ratliff to set their second/booster shot appointment.

Walgreens has limited COVID-19 vaccines available in select areas. For eligibility requirements or more information, visit tinyurl.com/yhr6neud.

H-E-B Pharmacies are administering the COVID-19 vaccine based on state and federal eligibility guidelines in select areas. To sign up, updates or information, visit vaccine.heb.com.

The CVS stores are administering the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only in select stores, based on local eligibility guidelines. For guidelines, to schedule an appointment or for more information, visit CVS.com, CVS Pharmacy app or call 800-746-7287.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are administering the COVID-19 vaccine based on state and federal eligibility guidelines in select areas. For guidelines, to scheduled an appointment or for more information, visit www.walmart.com/cp/1228302 or www.samsclub.com/pharmacy.

