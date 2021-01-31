Medical Center Hospital will be administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the drive-thru clinic at Ratliff Stadium, south main entrance. Next week’s clinic will start at 9 a.m. and gates close at 2 p.m. Wednesday-Feb. 5 (tentative Friday, only if vaccines remain). Clinic is for Phase 1A - frontline workers and Phase 1B - most at-risk and for ages 65 and older. Online registration requested for quicker onsite processing. For those, that are not able to register online will be rerouted to a waiting area to register before vaccination. Wear short sleeve clothing easy to access arm. Bring a valid driver’s license or other photo ID. To preregister or for more information, visit mchodessa.com. For those looking for a way to help, email volunteers@odessa-tx.gov.

Odessa Regional Medical Center, 520 E. Sixth St., is expecting COVID-19 vaccines soon. The vaccine is free of charge while supplies last. Please check on vaccine availability. For more information, call 432-582-8549 or visit tinyurl.com/y3jqhz89.

Walgreens are expecting COVID-19 vaccines soon. For more updates or information, visit tinyurl.com/y3lnwu83.

H-E-B has requested more COVID-19 vaccine from the state of Texas. Once they have vaccine, eligible customers can sign up using the scheduler to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at no cost. To sign up, updates or information, visit vaccine.heb.com.

The CVS stores will soon have the no-cost COVID-19 vaccine available. They will administer in a phased approach, based on state guidelines, when available to pharmacies. For updates or information, visit tinyurl.com/y5o8qje4.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are taking steps to prepare to administer COVID-19 vaccines. For updates, visit tinyurl.com/y5k95kzn.