Medical Center Hospital will be administering booster (second doses) shots of the Pfizer vaccines. A booster shot drive-thru clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday at Ratliff Stadium. This drive-thru is only for those who need the second or booster shot and who received a first dose between Jan. 24 and Feb. 10 at Ratliff. Preregistration is not required. Bring your vaccination and ID card. For those who received their first shot after Feb. 10 at Ratliff will not get a second vaccine at Ratliff but rather at Odessa Regional Medical Center. An email with dates and times will be sent to those who need that second shot or booster. Anyone who can’t make these dates or received their first dose at Ratliff Stadium on or after Feb. 24, will receive their booster shots from ORMC and will be contacted by them to set up an appointment.

Odessa Regional Medical Center, 520 E. Sixth St., will be administering COVID-19 vaccines. Scheduled dates for vaccines: Pfizer Booster (second dose), ECISD only Thursday. Pfizer (first dose vaccines), today and Friday, all by appointment only. To make an appointment at ORMC, call 432-582-8549. No walk-ins will be offered on the scheduled dates. Vaccines are free of charge while supplies last. Visit www.odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org/vaccine.

Walgreens has limited COVID-19 vaccines available in select areas. For eligibility requirements or more information, visit tinyurl.com/yhr6neud.

H-E-B Pharmacies are administering the COVID-19 vaccine based on state and federal eligibility guidelines in select areas. To sign up, updates or information, visit vaccine.heb.com.

The CVS stores are administering the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only in select stores, based on local eligibility guidelines. For updates or information, visit CVS.com, CVS Pharmacy app or call 800-746-7287.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are administering the COVID-19 vaccine based on state and federal eligibility guidelines in select areas. For updates, visit www.walmart.com/cp/1228302 or www.samsclub.com/pharmacy.