  • March 3, 2021

COVID-19 vaccines - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

COVID-19 vaccines

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 2:00 am

COVID-19 vaccines Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Medical Center Hospital will be administering booster (second doses) shots of the Pfizer vaccines. A booster shot drive-thru clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday at Ratliff Stadium. This drive-thru is only for those who need the second or booster shot and who received a first dose between Jan. 24 and Feb. 10 at Ratliff. Preregistration is not required. Bring your vaccination and ID card. For those who received their first shot after Feb. 10 at Ratliff will not get a second vaccine at Ratliff but rather at Odessa Regional Medical Center. An email with dates and times will be sent to those who need that second shot or booster. Anyone who can’t make these dates or received their first dose at Ratliff Stadium on or after Feb. 24, will receive their booster shots from ORMC and will be contacted by them to set up an appointment.

Odessa Regional Medical Center, 520 E. Sixth St., will be administering COVID-19 vaccines. Scheduled dates for vaccines: Pfizer Booster (second dose), ECISD only Thursday. Pfizer (first dose vaccines), today and Friday, all by appointment only. To make an appointment at ORMC, call 432-582-8549. No walk-ins will be offered on the scheduled dates. Vaccines are free of charge while supplies last. Visit www.odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org/vaccine.

Walgreens has limited COVID-19 vaccines available in select areas. For eligibility requirements or more information, visit tinyurl.com/yhr6neud.

H-E-B Pharmacies are administering the COVID-19 vaccine based on state and federal eligibility guidelines in select areas. To sign up, updates or information, visit vaccine.heb.com.

The CVS stores are administering the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only in select stores, based on local eligibility guidelines. For updates or information, visit CVS.com, CVS Pharmacy app or call 800-746-7287.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are administering the COVID-19 vaccine based on state and federal eligibility guidelines in select areas. For updates, visit www.walmart.com/cp/1228302 or www.samsclub.com/pharmacy.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 2:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
38°
Humidity: 44%
Winds: S at 7mph
Feels Like: 33°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 75°/Low 47°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 77°/Low 47°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

friday

weather
High 64°/Low 36°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

saturday

weather
High 62°/Low 40°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]