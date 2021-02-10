COVID-19 vaccines

Medical Center Hospital will be administering the first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the drive-thru clinic at Ratliff Stadium, south main entrance. The clinic will start at 9 a.m. and gates close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and tentative open on Friday only if vaccines remain. These dates/times are subject to change/cancellation due to the extremely cold temperatures. The clinic is for Phase 1A - frontline workers and Phase 1B - most at-risk and for ages 65 and older. Online registration requested for quicker onsite processing. For those, that are not able to register online will be rerouted to a waiting area to register before vaccination. Wear short sleeve clothing easy to access arm. Bring a valid driver’s license or other photo ID. To preregister or for more information, visit mchodessa.com. For those looking for a way to help, email volunteers@odessa-tx.gov.

MCH will be administering booster (second doses) shots of the Pfizer vaccines starting Feb. 15. Those who received the first shot at Ratliff Stadium can call set your appointments 432-640-2747 (phone line will only be answered during clinic hours). The booster shots will be given at two Urgent Care locations at 3001 JBS Parkway and at 6030 W. University Blvd. Hours have been extended to accommodate the community from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The community should set an appointment within their five-date range listed on their vaccination card. No booster shots will be given to patients before the first date listed on their card. If patients can’t make the five-date range on the card, they can still make an appointment after those dates. MCHS is also asking the community to only show up for their appointment a few minutes before their allotted time to avoid a crowd in the waiting room and to ensure the most efficient process possible. There will be no walk-ins for the booster shot.

Odessa Regional Medical Center, 520 E. Sixth St., will not receive the Moderna second dose vaccines that are due this week. An extra order of second doses to cover those who have been missed, but are unsure of when those will arrive. The CDC continues to recommend that people get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine as close to the recommended interval as possible (3 weeks for Pfizer-BioNTech, and 4 weeks for Moderna). CDC’s updated guidance was revised to allow for second dose administration up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval. CDC is not advocating for people to delay getting their second dose, but the data from clinical trials support this range. For more information, please visit www.odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org/vaccine. Please check on vaccine availability. For more information, call 432-582-8549 or visit tinyurl.com/y3jqhz89.

Walgreens has limited COVID19 vaccines available in select areas. For eligibility requirements or more information, visit tinyurl.com/yhr6neud.

H-E-B Pharmacies are prepared to receive new allotments of COVID-19 vaccine at any time from the state of Texas. Once they have vaccine, eligible customers can sign up using the scheduler to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To sign up, updates or information, visit vaccine.heb.com.

CVS stores are administering the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only in select stores, based on local eligibility guidelines. For updates or information, visit tinyurl.com/y5o8qje4.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are administering the COVID-19 vaccine based on state and federal eligibility guidelines in select areas. For updates, visit tinyurl.com/y5k95kzn.