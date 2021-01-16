Medical Center Hospital will receive its first weekly shipment of 3,900 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. To register, visit tinyurl.com/yxmxyoxl. For community members who do not have internet access, MCH has created a COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 432-640-2220. This phone line will be answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Odessa Regional Medical Center, 520 E. Sixth St., is expecting COVID-19 vaccines soon. The vaccine is free of charge while supplies last. Please check on vaccine availability. For more information, call 432-582-8549 or visit tinyurl.com/y3jqhz89.

Walgreens is currently delivering vaccinations to long-term care facilities and will have vaccines for the public sometime in 2021. For more updates or information, visit tinyurl.com/y3lnwu83.

H-E-B has requested more COVID-19 vaccine from the state of Texas. Once they have vaccine, eligible customers can sign up using the scheduler to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at no cost. To sign up, updates or information, visit vaccine.heb.com.

The CVS stores will soon have the no-cost COVID-19 vaccine available. They will administer in a phased approach, based on state guidelines, when available to pharmacies. For updates or information, visit tinyurl.com/y5o8qje4.