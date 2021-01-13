COVID-19 vaccines

Walgreens is currently delivering vaccinations to long-term care facilities and we'll have vaccines for the public sometime in 2021.

For more updates or information, visit tinyurl.com/y3lnwu83.

H-E-B has requested more COVID-19 vaccine from the state of Texas. Once they have vaccine, eligible customers can sign up using the scheduler to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at no cost.

To sign up, updates or information, visit vaccine.heb.com.

The CVS stores will soon have the no-cost COVID-19 vaccine available.

They will administer in a phased approach, based on state guidelines, when available to pharmacies.

For updates or information, visit tinyurl.com/y5o8qje4.

Medical Center Hospital: The Incident Command is working with MCH for vaccine plans for the community.