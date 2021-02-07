Medical Center Hospital will be administering the first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine next week at the drive-thru clinic at Ratliff Stadium, south main entrance. The clinic will start at 9 a.m. and gates close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and tentatively open on Friday only if vaccines remain. These dates/times are subject to change/cancellation due to the extremely cold temperatures. Dates for the second doses of the vaccine will be announced soon, which will not be administered at Ratliff. The clinic for the first dose is for Phase 1A - frontline workers and Phase 1B - most at-risk and for ages 65 and older. Online registration requested for quicker onsite processing. For those, that are not able to register online will be rerouted to a waiting area to register before vaccination. Wear short sleeve clothing easy to access arm. Bring a valid driver’s license or other photo ID. To preregister or for more information, visit mchodessa.com. For those looking for a way to help, email volunteers@odessa-tx.gov.

Odessa Regional Medical Center, 520 E. Sixth St., is expecting COVID-19 vaccines soon. The vaccine is free of charge while supplies last. Please check on vaccine availability. For more information, call 432-582-8549 or visit tinyurl.com/y3jqhz89.

Walgreens has limited COVID19 vaccines available in select areas. For eligibility requirements or more information, visit tinyurl.com/yhr6neud.

H-E-B Pharmacies are prepared to receive new allotments of COVID-19 vaccine at any time from the state of Texas. Once they have vaccine, eligible customers can sign up using the scheduler to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To sign up, updates or information, visit vaccine.heb.com.

CVS stores are administering the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only in select stores, based on local eligibility guidelines. For updates or information, visit tinyurl.com/y5o8qje4.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are administering the COVID-19 vaccine based on state and federal eligibility guidelines in select areas. For updates, visit tinyurl.com/y5k95kzn.