  • January 23, 2021

COVID-19 vaccines - Odessa American: Local News

COVID-19 vaccines

Posted: Saturday, January 23, 2021 2:00 am

COVID-19 vaccines

EDITOR’S NOTE: Do not show up at Ratliff Stadium today. The vaccines do not begin until Sunday. Medical Center Hospital will be administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine through the drive-thru clinic at Ratliff Stadium, south main entrance. Clinic hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday-Friday. Clinic is for Phase 1A - frontline workers and Phase 1B - most at-risk. Online registration requested for quicker onsite processing. Those not registered online will be rerouted to a waiting area to register before vaccination. Wear short sleeve clothing easy to access arm. Bring a valid driver’s license or other photo ID. To preregister or for more information, visit mchodessa.com.

Odessa Regional Medical Center, 520 E. Sixth St., is expecting COVID-19 vaccines soon. The vaccine is free of charge while supplies last. Please check on vaccine availability. For more information, call 432-582-8549 or visit tinyurl.com/y3jqhz89.

Walgreens are expecting COVID-19 vaccines soon. For more updates or information, visit tinyurl.com/y3lnwu83.

H-E-B has requested more COVID-19 vaccine from the state of Texas. Once they have vaccine, eligible customers can sign up using the scheduler to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at no cost. To sign up, updates or information, visit vaccine.heb.com.

The CVS stores will soon have the no-cost COVID-19 vaccine available. They will administer in a phased approach, based on state guidelines, when available to pharmacies. For updates or information, visit tinyurl.com/y5o8qje4.

