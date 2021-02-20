Medical Center Hospital will be administering the first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the drive-thru clinic at Ratliff Stadium, south main entrance. The clinic that was scheduled for this Sunday has been cancelled. However, next week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Feb. 28. The clinic is now open for 1C community members. Those who are at-risk, ages 65 and older and other essential workers, people who work in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety and public health. Online registration requested for quicker onsite processing. For those, that are not able to register online will be rerouted to a waiting area to register before vaccination. Wear short sleeve clothing easy to access arm. Bring a valid driver’s license or other photo ID. To preregister or for more information, visit mchodessa.com. For those looking for a way to help, email volunteers@odessa-tx.gov. For anyone who can’t make the first shot drive-thru, those shots will be given through Odessa Regional Medical Center.

MCH will be administering booster (second doses) shots of the Pfizer vaccines. A booster shot drive-thru clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2-5 at Ratliff Stadium. This drive-thru is only for the remaining people who got their first shot at Ratliff. Preregistration is not required. Bring your vaccination an ID card. For anyone who can’t make the booster clinic and/or anyone getting the first shot (including first shot drive-thru), those shots will be given through Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Odessa Regional Medical Center, 520 E. Sixth St., is expecting COVID-19 vaccines soon. The vaccine is free of charge while supplies last. Please check on vaccine availability. For more information, call 432-582-8549 or visit tinyurl.com/y3jqhz89.

Walgreens has limited COVID19 vaccines available in select areas. For eligibility requirements or more information, visit tinyurl.com/yhr6neud.

H-E-B Pharmacies are prepared to receive new allotments of COVID-19 vaccine at any time from the state of Texas. Once they have vaccine, eligible customers can sign up using the scheduler to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To sign up, updates or information, visit vaccine.heb.com.

CVS stores are administering the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only in select stores, based on local eligibility guidelines. For updates or information, visit CVS.com, CVS Pharmacy app or call 800-746-7287.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are administering the COVID-19 vaccine based on state and federal eligibility guidelines in select areas. For updates, visit www.walmart.com/cp/1228302 or www.samsclub.com/pharmacy.