  • February 5, 2021

COVID-19 vaccines - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

COVID-19 vaccines

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, February 5, 2021 2:00 am

COVID-19 vaccines Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Medical Center Hospital will be administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines next week at the drive-thru clinic at Ratliff Stadium, south main entrance. There is no clinic today. Dates will be announced soon and also dates for the second doses of the vaccine, which will not be administered at Ratliff. Clinic is for Phase 1A - frontline workers and Phase 1B - most at-risk and for ages 65 and older. Online registration requested for quicker onsite processing. For those, that are not able to register online will be rerouted to a waiting area to register before vaccination. Wear short sleeve clothing easy to access arm. Bring a valid driver’s license or other photo ID. To preregister or for more information, visit mchodessa.com. For those looking for a way to help, email volunteers@odessa-tx.gov.

Odessa Regional Medical Center, 520 E. Sixth St., is expecting COVID-19 vaccines soon. The vaccine is free of charge while supplies last. Please check on vaccine availability. For more information, call 432-582-8549 or visit tinyurl.com/y3jqhz89.

Walgreens has limited COVID19 vaccines available in select areas. For eligibility requirements or more information, visit tinyurl.com/yhr6neud.

H-E-B Pharmacies are prepared to receive new allotments of COVID-19 vaccine at any time from the state of Texas. Once they have vaccine, eligible customers can sign up using the scheduler to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To sign up, updates or information, visit vaccine.heb.com.

CVS stores are administering the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only in select stores, based on local eligibility guidelines. For updates or information, visit tinyurl.com/y5o8qje4.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are administering the COVID-19 vaccine based on state and federal eligibility guidelines in select areas. For updates, visit tinyurl.com/y5k95kzn.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Friday, February 5, 2021 2:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
41°
Humidity: 59%
Winds: ESE at 8mph
Feels Like: 36°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 69°/Low 34°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 65°/Low 45°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

saturday

weather
High 66°/Low 39°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 77°/Low 46°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]