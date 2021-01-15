  • January 15, 2021

COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines

Posted: Friday, January 15, 2021 3:26 am

Medical Center Hospital will receive its first weekly shipment of 3,900 doses of the Pfizer COVID19 vaccine on Monday and begin administering shots on the same day. An online registration link is coming soon to sign up for the vaccine. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/y3sxd3to.

Odessa Regional Medical Center, 520 E. Sixth St., is expecting COVID-19 vaccines soon. The vaccine is free of charge while supplies last. Please check on vaccine availability. For more information, call 432-582-8549 or visit tinyurl.com/y3jqhz89.

Walgreens is currently delivering vaccinations to long-term care facilities and we'll have vaccines for the public sometime in 2021. For more updates or information, visit tinyurl.com/y3lnwu83.

H-E-B has requested more COVID-19 vaccine from the state of Texas. Once they have vaccine, eligible customers can sign up using the scheduler to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at no cost. To sign up, updates or information, visit vaccine.heb.com.

The CVS stores will soon have the no-cost COVID-19 vaccine available. They will administer in a phased approach, based on state guidelines, when available to pharmacies. For updates or information, visit tinyurl.com/y5o8qje4.

Posted in on Friday, January 15, 2021 3:26 am.

