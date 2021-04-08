Medical Center Hospital is administering COVID-19 (first dose) Pfizer vaccines from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at MCH Urgent Care locations at 3001 JBS Parkway and at 6030 W. University Blvd. No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are welcome. Vaccines are free of charge while supplies last. Visit mchodessa.com/coronavirus.

Odessa Regional Medical Center, 520 E. Sixth St., is administering COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccines are free of charge while supplies last. To check on availability or to make an appointment, call 432-582-8549 or visit www.odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org/vaccine. ORMC will contact those who received the first dose through MCH to set their second/booster shot appointment.

John Garcia, MD PA-West Texas Wellness Clinic, 2453 E. 11 St., is administering COVID-19 vaccines while supplies last. To make an appointment or for more information, call 582-0300 or visit www.facebook.com/jgarcia123 or westtexaswellness.com.

Walgreens has limited COVID-19 vaccines available in select areas. To schedule an appointment or more information, visit tinyurl.com/yhr6neud or Walgreens App.

H-E-B Pharmacies are administering the COVID-19 vaccine in select areas. To sign up, updates or information, visit vaccine.heb.com.

CVS stores are administering the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only in select stores. To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit CVS.com, CVS Pharmacy app or call 800-746-7287.

United Supermarkets are administering COVID-19 vaccines. To make an appointment, visit www.theunitedfamily.com/appointment.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are administering the COVID-19 vaccine in select areas. To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit www.walmart.com/cp/1228302 or www.samsclub.com/pharmacy or Walmart App.

Additional providers, latest updates and news may be found though the Department of State Health Services Vaccine Information page at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine or on covidinthebasin.com.