  • March 24, 2021

COVID-19 testing - Odessa American: Local News

COVID-19 testing

Posted: Wednesday, March 24, 2021 2:05 am

Odessa American

The state is offering COVID-19 testing through the end of March at Floyd Gwin Park, 1015 N. County Road West.

Examinations are conducted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Saliva tests are available to anyone 5 years old or older, with or without symptoms.

Results will be sent by email within two days.

To pre-register, visit www.docshealthtesting.com, call 267-362-5207 or text DOCSTX to 41411.

Posted in on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 2:05 am.

