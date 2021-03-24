The state is offering COVID-19 testing through the end of March at Floyd Gwin Park, 1015 N. County Road West.
Examinations are conducted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Saliva tests are available to anyone 5 years old or older, with or without symptoms.
Results will be sent by email within two days.
To pre-register, visit www.docshealthtesting.com, call 267-362-5207 or text DOCSTX to 41411.
