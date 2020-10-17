COVID-19 Test kits for sale

In partnership with Phosphorus Diagnostics, United Family pharmacies is now selling at-home COVID-19 testing kits.
The samples collected for these tests will be saliva-based in lieu of the traditional nasal swab. Guests can typically expect results within 72 hours from the time the lab receives the test.
For medical questionnaire or to request a test, visit scheduletest.com.
For more information, visit www.theunitedfamily.com.
