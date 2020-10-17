  • October 17, 2020

COVID-19 Test kits for sale - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

COVID-19 Test kits for sale

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, October 17, 2020 1:30 am

COVID-19 Test kits for sale Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

In partnership with Phosphorus Diagnostics, United Family pharmacies is now selling at-home COVID-19 testing kits.

The samples collected for these tests will be saliva-based in lieu of the traditional nasal swab. Guests can typically expect results within 72 hours from the time the lab receives the test.

For medical questionnaire or to request a test, visit scheduletest.com.

For more information, visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Saturday, October 17, 2020 1:30 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
55°
Humidity: 41%
Winds: SSE at 8mph
Feels Like: 53°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 72°/Low 52°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

saturday

weather
High 89°/Low 58°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

sunday

weather
High 93°/Low 49°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]