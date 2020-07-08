COVID-19 patient dies after release

A COVID-19 patient died Tuesday following her release from Odessa Regional Medical Center in Odessa.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said the patient was a woman in her 80s who was a resident at a Crane nursing home.

“She had somewhat recovered and had gone back and was doing better initially and then deteriorated quickly,” Saravanan said during Wednesday’s virtual hospital briefing.

Saravanan spoke about concerns regarding patients who are released from hospitals, but later have a second wave of symptoms.

“We don’t know exactly how to predict who would have that and who wouldn’t,” he said adding that Odessans should be prepared for a growing mortality rate as the case rate increases.

Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin said that MCH lifted their transfer diversion on Tuesday.

“We are taking transfers in,” he said, “We did have our overall census jump almost immediately by 20 yesterday,” he said adding that MCH is working with regional partners to get people transferred back to their home counties as soon as possible to open beds at MCH.

Tippin said that MCH is seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients as well as regular patients.

“Our biggest need and concern continues to be staffing,” he said regarding the increase of stress to local healthcare systems per a MCH situation report.

The Ector County Health Department sent a press release detailing that there have been 1,602 total cases of COVID-19 in the county, 1,105 cases are confirmed positive and 497 cases are probable positive.

ECHD reported that 662 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus and 928 cases are listed as active.

The health department also reported that two people have died from Focused Care at Odessa and 12 of the 21 cases are active. One person has died from Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation and 11 out of the 15 cases are reportedly active, all three total cases are active at Buena Vida Nursing Home, all seven cases are active at Madison Medical Resort and all five cases are active at Courtyard Assisted Living.

The release detailed that people awaiting test results should isolate until they are contacted and County Commissioner Eddy Shelton said that if people know they have been exposed, they should isolate, monitor for symptoms and call the health department. Citizen comments on the health department Facebook page detailed that people were struggling to get in contact with health department representatives via phone. Shelton said people should, “keep trying to get through.”

“We’ll get some things in place where they’ll be able to get through,” he said.

Medical Center Hospital detailed in a press release that out of 573 positive cases, 48 are in the hospital. Nineteen patients are on seven central including one from Focused Care at Odessa and two from Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation, 13 patients are on eight central including one transfer from Reeves County, two from Focused Care at Odessa, one from Kermit, one from Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation and one from Permian Basin Community Center Group Home.

Sixteen patients are reportedly on the critical care unit and nine of those patients are on ventilators.

ORMC President Stacey Brown said that out of 1,118 tests, 156 have been positive, 844 negative and 119 are pending.

She said that as of 3 p.m., Wednesday 15 patients were in the hospital including two from Courtyard Assisted Living, one from Pecos County and one from Big Spring.

Brown said that 13 ORMC staff members are isolating and 10 have tested positive for the virus. She added that those cases were community acquired. Brown also said that staff at ORMC are getting tired, but are, “hanging in there.”

The city detailed that out of the 208 people tested at the Woodson park mobile testing, 49 tested positive.

Other news:

A Tuesday press release detailed that the Permian Basin Fair and Exposition set for September has been cancelled due to COVID-19. The release detailed in 45 years, 2020 is the first year it has been cancelled and the Fair board is committed to coming back in 2021.