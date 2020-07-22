County reports positivity rate

The Ector County Health Department website detailed that while the Texas positivity rate is 15 percent, the rate is now 17.4 percent in Ector County.

The Ector County Health Department reported that there have been 2,659 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county during Wednesday’s virtual briefing.

The ECHD website listed that 1,142 of the cases are active, 1,767 are confirmed positive cases, 892 are probable positive cases and 762 tests are pending. Thirty-four Ector County residents have died from COVID-19-related complications and 1,483 people have reportedly recovered from the virus.

Sixty-one people are reportedly hospitalized in Ector County hospitals with the virus; 32 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit and 16 are reportedly on ventilators.

County Commissioner Eddy Shelton reported that out of the previous 10 cases, three Ector County Law Enforcement Center inmates have active cases.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan spoke about the new CDC guidelines transitioning from a test-based strategy for discontinuing isolation to a symptom-based strategy regarding precautions for people who have been positive with the coronavirus.

“The main reasoning for this is because people that are testing positive even more than two weeks out are not shedding the virus anymore, but are still continuing to test positive,” he said.

The CDC reported on its website that, “most persons with COVID-19 illness, isolation and precautions can generally be discontinued 10 days after symptom onset and resolution of fever for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing medications, and with improvement of other symptoms.”

The website also detailed that a limited amount of people with severe illness, “may produce replication-competent virus beyond 10 days that may warrant extending duration of isolation and precautions for up to 20 days after symptom onset,” as well as a recommendation to consult with infection control experts.

Saravanan said in a phone interview that the CDC’s decision to change the guidelines for discontinuing isolation, “is interesting because we are saying that there are gonna be people that are asymptomatic carriers and then we are talking about people who are no longer symptomatic but have been positive … now not being infectious anymore.”

ORMC President Stacey Brown reported that out of 1,524 tests, 293 people have tested positive for the virus, 18 are pending and 17 are in the hospital.

Fourteen patients are reportedly in the ICU and nine of them are on ventilators. Out of the in-hospital patients, one is from Courtyard Assisted Living, one is from Reeves County, one is from Crane and one is from Big Lake, Brown said.

Medical Center Hospital reported that out of 929 positive cases, 42 are in the hospital. Twelve are on the seventh floor and 16 are on the eighth floor. Twelve are reportedly on the critical care unit and seven of them are on ventilators.

No patients are on the CCU overflow unit, one patient is in labor and delivery and one is in pediatrics. The patients in the hospital include one from Permian Basin Community Center, three from Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation, five from Andrews, one from Fort Stockton and one from Stanton.

No persons of investigation are reportedly in the hospital and 294 tests are reportedly pending.