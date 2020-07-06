County jury trials remain at standstill

The case against the 37-year-old Midland woman, who was indicted by an Ector County Grand Jury in the deaths of 6-year-old Odessa twins Mya and Mia Coy is still pending.

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland said during a phone interview on Monday that it’s highly unlikely that any jury trial will be held before September due to the coronavirus.

“That case is still on the docket and it’s still pending,” Bland said. “We can’t move forward on it right now until we get a better sense of where we are as far as COVID-19.”

Angelica Garcia was indicted Aug. 21, 2019, on two counts of intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The 37-year-old Midland woman had four bonds totaling $400,000 and she posted bail on Oct. 1, 2019, jail records show.

The indictments stem from a horrific crash that happened 9:04 p.m. July 3, 2019, near the intersection of East Highway 80 and Club Drive.

Garcia was reportedly driving a gray 2014 Chrysler 200 east on the north service road of East Highway 80 near Club Drive. Garcia continued east through a barricade and struck the 6-year-old twin sisters, Mya and Mia Coy, who were standing near a firework stand before striking a large trailer.

Both children were transported to Medical Center Hospital and later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Garcia stated she had been drinking at Toby’s Lounge, an OPD affidavit stated. Garcia reportedly refused to cooperate with officers to take standard field sobriety tests. She was transported to Medical Center Hospital and a blood draw warrant was obtained.

Garcia reportedly showed signs of intoxication which included slurred speech, red glassy eyes, unsteady balance when standing or walking, urinated on herself and admitted she had drank “too much.”

Though the district attorney’s office has been able to complete cases via pleas, Bland said he and his staff are continuing to prepare for jury trials. Bland said he estimated the last jury trial his office had was in the middle of March.

“We have to make sure the cases are ready and make sure the discovery is done,” Bland said. “We have to make sure that we’ve done all the things that we need to do to try the case when it’s ready. When the time comes, we will begin to tee them up and start trying them.

“The main thing is that all participants, including the public and the jury, will be safe.”

Bland said the district attorney’s office implemented a mask policy about a month ago. He wants to ensure the safety of his staff. Bland also explained he doesn’t want Texas to go through a full-blown shutdown again.

“I’m an Ector County Republican, but I disagree with anybody that says we don’t need masks,” he said. “I’d rather keep the courts, businesses and my office open with people wearing masks than them not wearing masks and have a shutdown again. Nobody wants businesses shutdown again. One of the key ways to do it is to protect each other and ourselves.”