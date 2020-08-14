  • August 14, 2020

Posted: Friday, August 14, 2020 5:49 pm

County details data ‘discrepancy’ By Michael Merlo mmerlo@oaoa.com Odessa American

County Commissioner Eddy Shelton said that the Ector County Health Department has received many calls regarding county COVID-19 data not matching the state data during a Friday hospital briefing.

“The discrepancy is that the numbers reported by the county are the most accurate and updated information,” he said adding that the, “discrepancy” is also happening in other counties in Texas. Shelton said that the numbers from the state are backlogged due to being short staffed.

“Go with the number from the county,” he said, “It’s accurate. We are working with the state to make those numbers match.”

The ECHD website detailed Friday that out of 3,771 total positive COVID-19 cases, 2,547 are confirmed positives, 1,224 are probable positives and 740 cases are listed as active.

While 2,972 people have reportedly recovered from the virus, 59 Ector County residents have reportedly died from COVID-19 related complications.

Medical Center Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that MCH has 23 positive COVID-19 patients in the hospital, 11 are in the critical care unit, 6 are on ventilators and 12 are on the eight central isolation unit. Twenty tests are reportedly pending.

She added that two patients are from Pecos, two are from Ft. Stockton, three from Deerings Nursing Home, one is from Seagraves and one from Monahans.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital President Stacey Brown said that out of 2,236 tests, 363 people have tested positive. Five patients are reportedly in the hospital, four are in the ICU with three patients on ventilators and one test is pending.

As multiple ECISD educators tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week back to school, ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said that the healthcare community has to prepare for an increase in cases.

“We have to balance the importance of kids being back in school with the increase in the disease that we’re gonna see because they are back in school,” he said.

He added that it is not only a worry that educators would get sick, but also parents who may get the virus from transmission.

Dr. Timothy Benton also spoke on school opening.

 “This is a respiratory virus spread by people gathering close to each other so whatever we do, school, we need to adapt those protocols to limit the spread.”

Saravanan said that the school district is looking the healthcare community for guidance on community spread.

“When we tell them, ‘this is the new positivity rate’ and we see the positivity rate is going up, when we tell them the hospitalization rate is going up and we’re starting to get stressed with our ICU beds, our ventilators…that would be concerning for them and they would probably choose to slow down at that time,” he said.

Saravanan was asked about a drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients called RLF-100.

“That specific drug is a synthetic human vasoactive intestinal peptide. It’s again a very very new formulation. Vasoactive intestinal peptides are known to us. We have used it for critically ill patients in the past and it may help very very critically ill patients, but again, it’s a new drug and they’re still doing the initial results,” he said adding that the NIH still doesn’t recommend RLF-100 as a mainstay of treatment.

The next hospital briefing will be at 3 p.m., Monday and hospital officials said that as cases decrease, meetings starting next week will be on Mondays and Thursdays.

Reach Michael Merlo at 432-333-7769 or by email at mmerlo@oaoa.com.

