County agrees to overtime for health workers

The Ector County Commissioners’ Court during a special meeting Thursday unanimously voted to pay overtime to health department employees who had previously been exempt from overtime pay.

Health Department director Brandy Garcia told commissioners that 15 employees had been working since March 27.

“They have been expected to be on call on weekends and to work overtime,” Garcia said. “They are exempt employees so they are considered salary employees. I was requesting them to be paid for those hours.”

The court approved the motion to allow the increase and will go through the numbers at next week’s meeting, which is scheduled Tuesday.

“We are going to discuss options on how to get them compensated for that time,” Garcia said.

“From what we’ve talked with different agencies in the state and from what we’ve been told, it would be local decision on how that’s paid,” Garcia said to the court during her presentation.

EOC Director Rickey George and Garcia also asked for a COVID testing machine that can provide faster results at the jail and youth center.

“They have a result of within 45 minutes, I believe,” Garcia said. “There are different versions of it. The one at the health department is looking at getting us a 15 cartridge machine. It’s still the same type of tests as the nasal testing but it’s just the 45 minute test result. We think that it would be beneficial for the jail and the youth center because that would help them do the testing within and they wouldn’t have to wait (too long) for the results.”

The court voted and approved it, also unanimously.

The next step now, according to Garcia, is waiting on the price.

“We’re just waiting on the cost,” Garcia said.

With COVID-19 cases increasing around the state, Garcia says it’s crucial for everyone to remember that this pandemic is not over.

“Just need to remind everyone that we still have COVID in our community,” Garcia said. “We have to take the precautions and wear our masks. The masks are to protect those around us. Wash your hands and use hand sanitizer. We need to continue to do those things in order to protect our community.”