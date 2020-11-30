  • November 30, 2020

Council will meet on COVID Tuesday

Council will meet on COVID Tuesday

Posted: Monday, November 30, 2020 3:35 pm

Council will meet on COVID Tuesday

Odessa City Council Tuesday will decide whether to extend an ordinance limiting business occupancy to 50 percent for another week because COVID-19 cases continue to escalate county-wide. But Mayor David Turner said the ordinance may need to remain in effect for at least three weeks in order to effectively reduce rates.

Turner signed the ordinance last week, despite reservations by a few council members. Despite those reservations, Turner said he is confident that council will support the extension.

“I think council understands that right now we’re in a crisis,” Turner said during a recent meeting with local health officials and media. “It’s serious.”

Turner signed the ordinance after being notified Nov. 13 by the Texas Department of Health that coronavirus patients have been taking up more than 15 percent of hospital beds in Ector County for seven straight days – an alarming rate that means the virus is spreading unchecked and placing a major strain on already overburdened health facilities.

Ector County’s rate last Tuesday was holding steady at 23.95 percent, Turner said. Updated rates for the past seven days were not yet available, officials said Monday.

The ordinance Turner signed also included a mask mandate, which requires employees and customers in businesses to wear face coverings. Businesses are required to post signs at entrances clearly stating the mask requirement. Businesses that don’t comply will first receive a written warning and face a fine up to $250 for every subsequent violation.

The Medical Center Health System on Monday reported 9 more people in Ector County died of COVID-19 related deaths during the Thanksgiving Weekend.

Nationally, the number of hospitalizations from the coronavirus set another record on Saturday, according to national media reports.

More than 91,500 people were hospitalized with the virus on Saturday, with 18,000 placed in intensive care units, according to the COVID Tracking Project, which collects data from across the United States.

Ector County’s COVID-19 tracking website has not been updated since Nov. 25.

