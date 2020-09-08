Council ups water, sewer, solid waste and tax rate

The Odessa City Council voted on multiple items during Tuesday night’s council meeting including approving increases to rates for water, sewer, solid waste and raising the tax rate for the 2020 tax year.

Assistant City Manager of Administrative Services Cindy Muncy told council during the virtual meeting that this would be the first approval of an ordinance to raise water, sewer and solid waste rates by 2.5 percent.

“The water and sewer rates are being increased to allow for us to increase our repair and replacement of our deteriorating water and sewer lines,” she said showing council that while a 2,000 gallons a month user would currently pay $51.62, they would pay $52.91 with the increase.

She showed that a 50,000 gallon a month user currently paying $340.20 would have to pay an extra $8.51 and while Senior/Disabled users with minimal usage small meters currently pay $43.42, they would have to pay an extra $1.08 at $44.50.

“We have not raised our water rates since 2015-16 Fiscal Year and at that time we did an 8 percent increase and in discussions with council about our water and sewer lines after we reviewed our master plan, we wanted to look at doing some small increases each year to help cover those costs,” she said adding that sewer rates have not increased since 2012.

“We have a lot of cement and clay pipes in our sewer lines that need to be replaced and the goal is to start doing some of that using our additional increase in revenue,” she said.

Council approved increases to the water, sewer and solid waste rates unanimously in three separate votes, which was the first approval of the rate changes.

Council also unanimously approved the first vote of an increased tax rate for the 2020-21 Fiscal Year.

The agenda detailed that the tax rate adopted is 47.7115 cents per $100 property valuation for municipal maintenance, operations and debt service. The current tax rate is 47.6601.

This includes the 20 percent general residential homestead exemption, senior citizen exemption of $15,000, disabled person exemption of $5,000, disabled veteran exemption of $5,000 to $12,000 and, “Other state mandated exemptions,” the agenda stated.

Council previously spoke about sticking with the effective “No New Revenue” tax rate, which includes added amounts from higher appraisals and new property.

A previous OA article detailed that many in Odessa have reported tax appraisals coming in at 8 to 12 percent higher than they were last year. A higher appraisal means higher taxes if the city doesn’t drop the tax rate to bring in the same amount as they did last year.

Muncy said that there was a decrease in total taxable value of more than $20 million.

“We took a decrease in our commercial personal property…we also had an increase in our real estate,” she said.

Muncy said that the increases in taxes to homeowners after adopting the “No New Revenue Rate” is due to the increase in value of those properties.

The no new revenue was $0.77115 and the second vote on the tax increase will be on Sept. 15.

Council also voted unanimously to adopt the City of Odessa FY 2020-21 annual budget which showed a reduction in sales tax projections.

Muncy said that the budget, “does not include any cost of living increases for employees, we are currently in a hiring freeze except for essential personnel, mostly our public safety and utility people,” she said adding that there is a 10 percent decrease in sales tax revenue, she said adding that it is 21 percent less than last year.

Council also appointed Connie Coots to serve another term for the Odessa Housing Finance Corporation.

Consent Agenda

>> Approved of the MOUTD budget for FY 2020-2021 (Resolution)

>> Approved the request of Odessa Affordable Housing, Inc. for an extension of time to expend the CDBG funds for $8,965, allocated to their Minor/Emergency Repair Program. (Resolution)

OTHER COUNCIL ACTION

>> Approved bid award for 18” water line relocation at Yukon Rd. and E. Loop 338.

>> Approved ratifying the property tax revenue increase reflected in the

FY 2020-21 annual budget.

PUBLIC HEARING

>> Opened a public hearing to consider approval of the request by Jonathan Ramirez and Roberto Arenivas, owners, for a specific use permit to allow a beauty shop-one chair accessory use in a Single Family-Three (SF-3) zoning district on Lot 5, Block 11, Ridgecrest West (208 Monticello Dr.). (Ordinance - First Approval)

ORDINANCE

>> Approved appointment of judges and clerks for the General City Election on November 3, 2020. (First Approval)

>> Approved of water rate change. (First Approval)

>> Approved of sewer rate change. (First Approval)

>> Approved of solid waste rate change. (First Approval)

>> Approved levying the tax for the 2020 tax year, Fiscal 2020-21 Year. (First Approval)

RESOLUTION

>> Adopted the City of Odessa FY 2020-21 annual budget.

>> Authorized the sale of approximately 37.92 acres of land in Section 45, Block 42, T-1-S, between the 7400 Block of N. Golder Avenue and the 7400 Block of N. County Road West, Ector County Texas.

>> Appointed boards

>> Citizen comments on non-agenda items.

>> Adjourned.