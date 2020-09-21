Council to vote on Odessa Public Facility Corporation

Odessa city council members will vote on multiple items during today’s city council meeting including considering the creation of an Odessa Public Facility Corporation (PFC) for affordable housing.

City Manager Michael Marrero told council at a work session last Tuesday that the creation of a Public Facility Corporation would be used, “as a vehicle for the creation of affordable housing in our community.”

He said that the creation of this corporation allows the city to partner with a developer to be able to construct workforce housing that is available to those who can pay market rates, but also those who earn less than 50 percent of the median income.

The PFC will be a corporation made up of city council, which would give council members the ability to work with developers, “to not only identify locations that would be ideal for the construction of homes, but to be involved in every aspect of that development,” Marrero said.

“The City, under the PFC Corporation, would not be required to put up any money…all the costs would be born by the developer and that is the developer’s risk in this particular type of corporation.”

At-Large councilwoman Peggy Dean asked Marrero what the benefit to a developer would be regarding the PFC.

Marrero said that the developer, “gets to obtain a tax exemption from the city of Odessa and that is a property tax exemption for 99 years,” he said further explaining that the benefit to the city would be more housing and the city gets to share revenue generated from the apartment complex, which in some cases is more money than property taxes.

Marrero said that at least 50 percent of the units have to be available to low income residents.

District 3 council member Detra White asked about the quality of the housing and Marrero said that the housing would be “Type A property which would be your higher end looking type property…and the city council would be able to help along with a developer to identify properties that are suitable for the apartment complex.”

White said, “I know there’s always a concern when people hear that we are giving a tax exemption to a company, but this really is set up to benefit our citizens correct?”

“Yes ma’am and certainly the city as well,” Marrero said adding that many metropolitan cities in Texas have set up similar programs.

The in-person meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Odessa Regional Medical Center in the East Campus Auditorium at 515 North Adams.

Council members will also consider the purchase of a command trailer for the Odessa Police Department for $289,036.77 and consider the request of Discover Odessa to roll over unused 2019-20 funds to be expended in Fiscal Year 2020-21.

CONSENT AGENDA

>> Consider approval of the request by Jonathan Ramirez and Roberto Arenivas, owners, for a specific use permit to allow a beauty shop-one chair accessory use in a Single Family-Three (SF-3) zoning district on Lot 5, Block 11, Ridgecrest West (208 Monticello Dr.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Consider appointment of judges and clerks for the General City Election on November 3, 2020. (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Consider amending the Odessa City Code Chapter 13 "Utilities", Article 13-2 "Water and Sewer Service", Division 3 "Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan". (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

OTHER COUNCIL ACTION

>> Request approval of bids from Vanco Insulation, Inc. for the emergency removal of two (2) unsafe commercial structures for $133,495.

PUBLIC HEARING

>> Open a public hearing to consider approval of the request by Halliburton Energy Services, owner, Multatech, agent, for original zoning of Heavy Industrial (HI) on Lots 1 and 2, Block 1, Halliburton Subdivision, 2nd Filing, Odessa, Ector County, Texas (south of the intersection of Interstate 20 and FM 1936). (Ordinance - First Approval)

RESOLUTION

>> Consider an economic development agreement between the Odessa Development Corporation and Gasket & Packings, Inc.

>> Review and approve the City's Investment Policy and the approved brokers/dealers and financial institutions list.

>> Appointment of Boards.

>> Citizen comments on non-agenda items.