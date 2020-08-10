Council to purchase OFR equipment

The Odessa City Council will consider multiple Odessa Fire Rescue purchases of equipment to combat COVID-19 during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

The city council agenda detailed that council will consider the purchase of OFR uniforms with CARES CRF funds, which would allow employees to receive two extra T-shirts and two extra pairs of pants.

“With the higher volume of COVID-related calls coming in, suppression personnel will be able to remain in a clean uniform for the duration of the shift,” the agenda states.

The total purchase price is estimated at $43,902. 32

Council will also consider the purchase of Glidescop Pro’s, which will prevent OFR personnel from having direct contact with patients while performing, “Endo-Tracheal Tube Placement” with CARES CRF funds for OFR.

The price is estimated at $61,948.

Council will also consider the purchase of one Zoll cardiac monitor/defibrillator with CARES CRF funds that Assistant Chief EMS Rodd Huber said during last week’s city council meeting will, “help with cardiac monitoring, our treating of our covid patients, all of our patients with any cardiac arrest, chest pains,” he said adding that the monitor is also compatible with Medical Center Hospital.

Huber also spoke on the considered purchase of nine automatic CPR devices with CARES CRF funds saying that, the machines, “allow them to have some social distancing with that cardiac arrest patient, which takes one more person out of that line of contamination. We don’t know when all of these patients are suspicious. Sometimes we don’t know that they’re positive covid patients until we’ve transported them to the ER and we get that positive confirmation back.”

While the cardiac monitor is listed at $38, 327, the CPR devices are listed at $170,777.

The city council meeting will start at 6 p.m., Tuesday and is online. Information on how to attend the virtual meeting can be located at https://tinyurl.com/y3dx6ucg.

The city will also consider:

CONSENT AGENDA

>> Consider calling the 2020 General Municipal Election for Nov. 3, 2020. (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Consider amending Article 3-12 – Flood Damage Prevention in the City Code of Ordinances. (Ordinance – Second and Final approval).

>> Consider the approval of the 2020-2021 Budget of $900,996 for the Emergency Communication District of Ector County. (Resolution)

>> Consider approval on authorization to use electronic signature on TxDOT Traffic Safety Grants. (Resolution)

>> Consider authorizing the City of Odessa Police Department to apply for and accept; amending the fiscal budget to appropriate awarded funds as additional revenue and authorizing the expenditure of awarded grant funds from the 2020 BJA Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program (JAG) for $65,370 (Resolution)

>> Consider an interlocal agreement with Ector County for the division of the 2020 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) funds. (Resolution)

>> Consider a resolution appointing the Capital Improvements Advisory Committee (Committee) and adopting the Committee’s procedural rules (Resolution)

>> Consider the award of contract with CivicPlus for website development and mass notification system for $345,954.

>> Consider bid award to Neal Pool for impound services.

OTHER COUNCIL ACTION

> Consider the Ector County Elections Administrator contract for the General Municipal Election, Nov. 3, 2020.

RESOLUTION

>> Consider the approval of the City of Odessa’s 2020 Action Plan and the 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan.

>> Consider approval of the City of Odessa’s Amendment to the 2019 Action Plan

>> Appointment of Boards.

>> Citizen comments on non-agenda items.

>> Adjourn.