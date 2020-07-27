Council to consider CARES CRF Business Assistance

Odessa City council members will vote on multiple items during Tuesday’s virtual city council meeting including a resolution to consider allocating $500,000 of CARES (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act) Coronavirus Relief funds for small business assistance.

The allocation would establish a grant program called the City of Odessa’s Business Assistance Program to help small businesses that were impacted by COVID-19.

“Any business who suffered interruptions occurring on March 18th, 2020, which resulted in them having to close, voluntarily close to promote social distancing or had a decrease in customer demand will be asked to apply,” the council agenda detailed.

The CRF funds are a portion of CARES Act funds used to make payments for specified state and local government use.

City Manager Michael Marrero said that although the city isn’t required to use CRF funds to provide small business assistance, city council members felt strongly that some of the money could go to help small businesses that didn’t receive the Paycheck Protection Program money.

Awarded grants will range from $2,500 to $10,000 and a CARES fund advisory committee member will reportedly be available to help any businesses needing help in the application process.

City of Odessa Public Information Officer Devin Sanchez said that while many larger chain businesses received Paycheck Protection Program loans, “there are a lot of small, legitimately small, businesses that need help.”

She added that there will be an application process and stipulations to make sure that small businesses are getting those funds.

Marrero said there will be an advisory group made up of bankers and businessman and, “they will make recommendations for grant awards,” adding that stipulations of those grant awards would be discussed during the meeting.

Mayor David Turner said in a phone interview that this would be an opportunity to help during hard times.

“All businesses are struggling … This hopefully will be able to keep people employed in the best way that we can,” he said.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a virtual meeting that can be located at https://tinyurl.com/yysody85.

Council will also be voting to use CARES CRF money to buy 50 computers which will, “help the city improve telework capabilities,” the agenda states, and will also help employees who are working from home during COVID-19. This item is on the consent agenda.

Council members may consider awarding a contract for a pandemic marketing consultant to reportedly spread awareness and education regarding the coronavirus. The agenda detailed that the, “contract will not exceed the cost of $155,000 and funds will be utilized from the CARES CRF monies.” This item will also be on the consent agenda.

A $2,386,240 contract will be considered to complete renovations to the two-story Odessa Police Department Training and Academy facility. That money is reported to be coming from 2019 Certificate of Obligation funds.

The agenda also detailed that Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri will be giving a school year update during the meeting and Executive Director of Odessa Arts Randy Ham will also be giving an update on the memorial planned for the Aug. 31 mass shooting.

Other council news:

Consent agenda:

>> Consider approval of the request by Stacey James and Donna Bell, owners, to rezone from Single Family-Two District (SF-2) to Neighborhood Services District (NS) on approx. 0.48 acre, Lots 18 and 19, Block 106, Crescent Park, Odessa, Ector County, Texas (southeast of the intersection of N. Grandview Ave. and Oakwood Dr.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Consider approval of the request of James R. Hurt, et al., owners, City of Odessa/Kirk Strahan, agents, to rezone from Single Family Three District-Drill Reservation (SF-3-DR) to Single Family-Three District (SF-3), south 3.67 acre of Lot 2, Block 1, Ratliff Ranch 38-1 (southeast of the intersection of E. 87th St. & Dawn Ave.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval).

>> Consider approval of the request by PPR Properties LLC, owner, for original zoning of light commercial (LC) on 13.36 acre tract located in Section 39, Block 42, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Ector County, Texas (west of the intersection of S. Hwy. 385 and Mercer Rd.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval).

>> Consider annual bid award for crack sealing compound material.

Other items:

>> The council will consider a bid award and contract to Fab Tech Wastewater Solutions LLC for Half Bridge Clarifier construction at the Bob Derrington Water Reclamation Plant for $319,000.

>> Consider an award of contract to Fehrs for the Odessa Police Department Phase III interior finish-out.

>> Consider calling the 2020 General Municipal Election for Nov. 3 (First Approval).

>> Consider amending Article 3-12 – Flood Damage Prevention in the City Code of Ordinance (First approval).

>> Citizen comments on non-agenda items.

>> Recess for executive session to deliberate the employment, evaluation, duties, discipline, complaint, or dismissal of a public officer or employee. (Texas Government Code 551.074): a. Municipal Court Judge - Carol Gregg b. City Attorney - Natasha Brooks.