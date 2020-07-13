Council to allocate CDBG COVID-19 funds

Council members will consider multiple items during Tuesday’s virtual council meeting including the allocation of Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Funds (CDBG-CV) to multiple non-profits in Odessa.

Director of Community Development Merita Sandoval told council that while the city has received applications requesting the total amount of $827,410, they only have $514,533 in CDBG-CV funds during last week's work session.

She added that there were requests for administrative costs that weren’t eligible because of a lack of information and the agenda detailed that a deadline would be given to those to turn in that information.

Applicants looking to get funding include Meals on Wheels, the Salvation Army, Sharing Hands A Respite Experience (SHARE), Odessa Links, and Family Promise and Centers for Children and Families. The CDBG-CV funds are offered in four categories including food assistance, rent/mortgage/utility assistance, homeless assistance and mental health counseling.

Meals on Wheels representatives expressed during an earlier council meeting that they needed money to continue to help feed the elderly and the meeting agenda detailed stated there narrative application, “Many of the elderly/disabled citizens of Odessa live on a very low income and do not have the means to purchase the food they need. Typically, they live alone and most do not have any family in the area,” and after receiving $204,961 of those funds, 65 people would be able to receive a hot meal five days a week and will also receive weekend meals or food items each Friday.

Council will also consider a bid award to CED/ Energy Electrical Distribution for $94,050 to purchase 19 mini power packs for McKinney Park.

Director of Parks and Recreation Steve Patton stood in front of council at the PAL gym last week and said, “These are powerpacks for Starbright Village,” adding that this purchase would replace, “every mini power pack that’s out there and probably get us ready for the next 10 years.”

Council also plans to consider a $224,867 award for Professional Services to conduct the City of Odessa Facility Needs Assessment and Conceptual Planning.

More information regarding the agenda or how to attend the virtual meeting can be located at https://tinyurl.com/y9fycprn.

Other items:

Consent Agenda

>> Consider approval of the request by Investment Corporation of America, owners, to rezone Windsor Height Addition, 6th Filing, Block 55, Drill Site No. 7 (5.27 acres), from Single Family-Two-Drill Reservation (SF-2-DR) to Office District (O) approximately 5.27 ac., Odessa, Ector County, Texas (southeast of the intersection ofE. 37th St. and Englewood Ln.)(Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Consider amending Chapter 14 of the City Code of Ordinances, Section 14-11-1: Fences and Screening. (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Consider an ordinance to install traffic signals. (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Consider approval of annual renewal contract with Fox Scientific for the purchase of lab supplies.

PUBLIC HEARING

>> Open a public hearing to consider approval of the request by Stacey James and Donna Bell, owners, to rezone from Single Family-Two District (SF-2) to Neighborhood Services District (NS) on approx. 0.48 acre, Lots 18 and 19, Block 106, Crescent Park, Odessa, Ector County, Texas (southeast of the intersection of N.Grandview Ave. and Oakwood Dr.) (Ordinance - First Approval)

>> Open a public hearing to consider approval of the request of James R. Hurt, etal., owners, City of Odessa/Kirk Strahan, agents, to rezone from Single Family-Three District-Drill Reservation (SF3-DR) to Single Family-Three District (SF-3), south 3.67 acre of Lot 2, Block 1, Ratliff Ranch 38-1 (southeast of the intersection of E. 87th St. & Dawn Ave.) (Ordinance - First Approval)

>> Open a public hearing to consider approval of the request by PPR Properties LLC, owner, for original zoning of Light Commercial (LC) on 13.36 ac. tract located in Section 39, Block 42, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Ector County, Texas (west of the intersection of S. Hwy. 385 and Mercer Rd.) (Ordinance - First Approval)

Resolution

>> Consider the approval of a professional services agreement with the Texas Coalition for Affordable Power (TCAP) for participation in a Strategic Hedging Program (SHP) for the procurement of wholesale energy.

>> Citizen comments on non-agenda items.

>> Adjourn.