Council tables creation of PFC

The Odessa City Council voted to table the creation of the Odessa Public Facility Corporation during the Tuesday city council meeting.

City Manager Michael Marrero previously detailed that the creation of the PFC allows the city to partner with a developer to be able to construct workforce housing that is available to those who can pay market rates, but also those who earn less than 50 percent of the median income.

The PFC would be a corporation made up of city council, which would give council members the ability to work with developers, “to not only identify locations that would be ideal for the construction of homes, but to be involved in every aspect of that development,” Marrero said.

Marrero said that the developer, “gets to obtain a tax exemption from the city of Odessa and that is a property tax exemption for 99 years,” he said further explaining that the benefit to the city would be more housing and the city gets to share revenue generated from the apartment complex, which he said in some cases is more money than property taxes

He also said that at least 50 percent of the units have to be available to low income residents.

Following council’s decision to table the item, some citizens had words regarding Public Facility Corporations around Texas.

Odessan Larry Robinson showed up to the meeting to ask council to table the item. He spoke about PFC loopholes for developers to benefit from the programs in other cities.

“Houston’s complaining, they call em’ stack n pack little boxes and they write it all off and they don’t pay city taxes and they don’t pay sales tax and development, then it robs the true developers,” he said in an interview adding that research shows that there is little or no benefit to those needing affordable housing.

Mayoral candidate Javier Joven also showed up to the meeting to ask council members to think it over.

District 4 Councilman Tom Sprawls said in a phone interview that he did not feel comfortable yet with the PFC and would need to do more research.

Texas Low Income Housing Information Service Advocacy Co-Director Adam Pirtle said in a phone interview that there are concerns with PFC partnerships with developers because of a lack of restrictions regarding low income availability.

“The only real restriction is that 50 percent of the units have to be available for area median income and that’s it. There’s nothing in there about bedroom sizes for families. These properties don’t need to accept housing choice vouchers. There isn’t an affordability period. It really just ends up being a boon for developers,” he said.

A University of Texas research report detailed the adopted property tax exemption for private apartment developers under Section 303.042(f) of the Texas Local Government Code detailing that, “the exemptions marginal financial returns to PFCs are outstripped by the property tax losses,” and also that the exemption fails to serve the state’s affordable housing needs because the, “income restrictions do not require adjustments in household size, the income restrictions utilized at the exempt properties end up largely targeting middle-income renters making 100 percent to 115 percent of the area median income.”

The study detailed that state law should require local governments to submit annual reports to the Texas Comptroller and local taxing entities regarding apartment complexes under the exemptions, require compliance reviews including an annual audit and stated that developers partnering with local governments on PFC projects in this agreement should have to go through a competitive request for a proposal process.

The University of Texas study can be located online at https://tinyurl.com/y4wm8lxh.

Council also approved an economic development agreement for a $125,000 grant between the Odessa Development Corporation and Gasket and Packings Inc., as well as approving the purchase of a command trailer for the Odessa Police Department for $289,036.77.

Council also reappointed Richard Gillham, Chris Stanley and Yervand Hmayakyan to the Public Art Committee.

CONSENT AGENDA

>> Approved of the request by Jonathan Ramirez and Roberto Arenivas, owners, for a specific use permit to allow a beauty shop-one chair accessory use in a Single Family-Three (SF-3) zoning district on Lot 5, Block 11, Ridgecrest West (208 Monticello Dr.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Approved appointment of judges and clerks for the General City Election on November 3, 2020. (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Approved amending the Odessa City Code Chapter 13 "Utilities", Article 13-2 "Water and Sewer Service", Division 3 "Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan". (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Tabled the creation of an Odessa Public Facility Corporation.

>> Approved the request of Discover Odessa to roll over unused 201920 funds to be expended in FY 2020-21.

>> Approved purchase of a command trailer for the Police Department for $289,036.77.

OTHER COUNCIL ACTION

>> Approved of bids from Vanco Insulation, Inc. for the emergency removal of two (2) unsafe commercial structures for $133,495.

PUBLIC HEARING

>> Opened a public hearing and approved of the request by Halliburton Energy Services, owner, Multatech, agent, for original zoning of Heavy Industrial (HI) on Lots 1 and 2, Block 1, Halliburton Subdivision, 2nd Filing, Odessa, Ector County, Texas (south of the intersection of Interstate 20 and FM 1936). (Ordinance - First Approval)

RESOLUTION

>> Approved the City's Investment Policy and the approved brokers/dealers and financial institutions list.

>> Appointed boards.

>> Citizen comments on non-agenda items.

>> As authorized by the Texas Government Code, Section 551.074 (Personnel Matters), the City Council may adjourn into executive session to consider personnel matters - deliberate the employment, evaluation, duties, discipline, complaint, or dismissal of a public officer or employee. (Texas Government Code 551.074): a. Municipal Court Judge - Carol Gregg b. Associate Municipal Court Judge - Carlos Rodriguez c. City Secretary - Norma Aguilar-Grimaldo c. City Attorney - Natasha Brooks e. City Manager- Michael Marrero

>> Adjourned