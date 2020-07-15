Council awards Starbright Village equipment

City council voted on multiple items during Tuesday’s virtual city council meeting including awarding a bid to CED / Energy Electrical Distribution for $94,050 for the purchase of 19 mini power packs for Starbright Village.

Director of Parks and Recreation Steve Patton said during last week’s council work session that the new purchase would replace old equipment and would last for 10 years.

Patton thanked council after the award and said that he’s received a lot of calls regarding Starbright Village and that people were looking forward to the event.

Council also approved of a professional services agreement with the Texas Coalition for Affordable Power (TCAP) for participation in a Strategic Hedging Program (SHP) for the city to get wholesale energy.

City Manager Michael Marrero said that, “instead of buying our electricity through fixed pricing, the SHP program will procure the energy two years in advanced for one year. This provides the lowest pricing in the market,” he said adding that the agreement could help the city avoid certain expenses that long-term contracts perpetuate.

Council approved the agreement unanimously.

Council also tabled the allocation of Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Funds (CDBG-CV) to multiple local non-profits.

Withdrawn applications changed the amount requested to a sum of $771,500, but council still fell short with CDBG-CV funds totaling $514,533.

Council had a consensus for the allocation except for $204,961 to Meals on Wheels for food assistance and $134,500 to Family Promise for a new trailer as a day center and transitional home for struggling families. The allocation was tabled because council wanted to see if they could get both of those projects funded.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic and other federal government funding, City Public Information Officer Devin Sanchez said that council hopes to find a way to allocate money to all of those non-profits needing funds. Council members also spoke about looking into Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) for extra money.

At the end of the meeting, District 4 council member Tom Sprawls also appointed Lance Marker to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Other action included:

CONSENT AGENDA

>> Approved the request by Investment Corporation of America, owners, to rezone Windsor Height Addition, 6th Filing, Block 55, Drill Site No. 7 (5.27 acres), from Single Family-Two-Drill Reservation (SF-2-DR) to Office District (O) approximately 5.27 ac., Odessa, Ector County, Texas (southeast of the intersection of E. 37th St. and Englewood Ln.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval) Randy Brinlee

>> Amended Chapter 14 of the City Code of Ordinances, Section 14-11-1: Fences and Screening. (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval) Randy Brinlee

>> Approved ordinance to install traffic signals. (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval) Hal Feldman

>> Awarded Professional Services to conduct the City of Odessa Facility Needs Assessment and Conceptual Planning for $224,867. Scott Anderson H. Consider approval of annual renewal contract with Fox Scientific for the purchase of lab supplies. JoAnn Samaniego

OTHER COUNCIL ACTION

>> Approved the request by Stacey James and Donna Bell, owners, to rezone from Single Family-Two District (SF-2) to Neighborhood Services District (NS) on approx. 0.48 acre, Lots 18 and 19, Block 106, Crescent Park, Odessa, Ector County, Texas (southeast of the intersection of N. Grandview Ave. and Oakwood Dr.) (Ordinance - First Approval) Randy Brinlee

>> Approved the request of James R. Hurt, etal., owners, City of Odessa/Kirk Strahan, agents, to rezone from Single Family-Three District-Drill Reservation (SF3-DR) to Single Family-Three District (SF-3), south 3.67 acre of Lot 2, Block 1, Ratliff Ranch 38-1 (southeast of the intersection of E. 87th St. & Dawn Ave.) (Ordinance - First Approval) Randy Brinlee

>> Approved the request by PPR Properties LLC, owner, for original zoning of Light Commercial (LC) on 13.36 ac. tract located in Section 39, Block 42, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Ector County, Texas (west of the intersection of S. Hwy. 385 and Mercer Rd.) (Ordinance - First Approval) Randy Brinlee

>> Citizen comments on non-agenda items.

>> Adjourned.