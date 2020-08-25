Council approves ODC 2020-21 budget

Odessa’s City Council approved multiple items during Tuesday night’s virtual meeting including the annual budget and economic development contractor agreements of the Odessa Development Corporation for the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget.

The 2020-21 budget was reportedly reduced by 21 percent and at $9.1 million with contract agreements including the City of Odessa, CVA Marketing, Odessa Chamber of Commerce, MOTRAN, Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Odessa Black Chamber of Commerce and the UTPB Small Business Development Center.

The agenda detailed that the approval funds the Odessa Black Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce each $50,000 for a reported, “marketing line item,” to help bridge the gap with small business owners and work with the University of Texas Permian Basin Small Business Development Corporation.

ODC members broke down the contract agreements and budget during their Aug. 13 meeting when ODC President Tim Edgmon said that the $50,000 to the Black and Hispanic Chambers would be monitored.

Chairman of the Hispanic Chamber Dr. Benjamin Quiroz spoke on the funding during the Aug. 13 meeting and thanked ODC board members.

“We’ve been going through the restructuring of the Hispanic Chamber over the last three years and as we evaluated our proposal…we really wanted to focus on providing financial literacy to the Hispanic owned businesses here in the Permian Basin,” he said adding that the funding will help increase jobs and add to the economy.

Another member of the Hispanic Chamber referenced moving forward from past problems regarding city funding saying that the chamber has changed and grown over the past few years.

The ODC previously terminated a Hispanic Chamber contract years back following leadership issues within the organization.

Vice President of the Black Chamber Chris Walker also spoke in appreciation of the funding.

“We have some businesses out there. The little mom and pop, your home businesses that are being kind of overlooked and misrepresented and we would like to reach them,” he said adding that working with the Odessa Chamber and the Hispanic Chamber can help unify the purpose to help businesses.

Director of Economic Development Wesley Burnett said that the chambers would have to communicate the message of what they will be required to report every month and when reports are due.

While at-large council member Peggy Dean was not present for the vote, all other members approved the budget.

City council also approved an economic development agreement between the Odessa Development Corporation and Apergy which is now ChampionX, an oilfield technology solutions company for a $1 million grant for business consolidation to Odessa and the grant was for five years to be paid out, the agenda detailed. The capital investment of the company is reportedly $1.8 million.

Consent Agenda

>>Approved state and local HIDTA task force agreement between the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Odessa Police Department (OPD). (Resolution)

OTHER COUNCIL ACTION

>> Approved the August 31 memorial proposal to be located at Memorial Gardens.

PUBLIC HEARING

>> Opened public hearing for fiscal year 2020-2021

>> Approved the general development plan of the Odessa Development Corporation for FY 2020-2021.

>> Approved an economic development agreement between the Odessa Development Corporation and Apergy.

>> Approved a third training facilities grant with the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

>> approved a resolution establishing a maximum tax rate of $0.477115 for Fiscal Year 2020-21.

>> Approved Odessa Development Corporation annual budget and economic development contractor agreements for FY 2020-2021.

>> Adjourned.