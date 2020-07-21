Council allocates CRF, CDBG-CV funds

The Odessa City Council allocated Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Funds (CDBG-CV) and Coronavirus Relief Funds to multiple local nonprofits in Odessa during a Tuesday work session.

During the last council meeting, withdrawn applications changed the amount requested to a sum of $771,500, but the council still fell short with CDBG-CV funds totaling $514,533.

The council had consensus for the allocation, except for $204,961 to Meals on Wheels for food assistance and $134,500 to Family Promise for a new trailer as a day center and transitional home for struggling families. The allocation was tabled because the council wanted to see if they could get both of those projects funded.

Members voted to approve the allocations in a unanimous vote.

Also during the work session, council allocated $108,000 of Family Promise’s request for the trailer.

They also voted to allocate $101,963 of CDBG-CV funds to Meals on Wheels, along with $103,000 from CRF money.

For the rent and mortgage allocations, the Salvation Army received $85,000; Sharing Hands A Respite Experience (SHARE) received $50,000; and Odessa Links received $28,100.

For homeless assistance, Family Promise received the $108,000 for the trailer and $35,000 in food and homeless assistance.

Odessa Links also received $26,490 for homeless assistance and the Centers for Children and Families received $50,000 which will go toward mental health counseling.

District 5 council member Mari Willis said she wanted to keep those accountable for the money.

“I just wanna make sure that the auditing process is in place and we make sure the money is spent and that nothing is left undone and it’s spent for which we are assigning it to,” she said.

At-Large council member Peggy Dean said they need to be sure that the $103,000 of CRF funds are spent by December and that CDBG-CV funds were used for how they were allocated.

City Manager Michael Marrero added that it is a very rigorous qualification process for the CDBG-CV funds.

“There are requirements. It’s not anything that they simply get the dollars. This is a reimbursement program so all of the costs will have to be justified,” he said.