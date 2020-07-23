Coronavirus alters fundraising events for local law enforcement

Throughout the country, COVID-19 has put a damper on most indoor and outdoor activities.

It also holds true for the Permian Basin as two events — Support Mor Badges and Bustin’ for Badges — which were originally scheduled to take place in March and April have been rescheduled for August and September.

Odessa Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said during a phone interview on Wednesday afternoon that Support Mor Badges will act solely as a raffle ticket sale. Support Mor Badges is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Chick-fil-A located in the Winwood Town Center on 42nd Street. Raffle tickets will be $20 each or six for $100.

“There are going to be a couple of OPD and a couple of the Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputies and we are going to be selling raffle tickets, but we aren’t encouraging families to come,” LeSueur said. “There are a lot of restrictions, but we’ve been able to work around everything.”

In previous years, Support Mor Badges would serve as an opportunity for children and families to interact with local law enforcement agencies. The event would act as the springboard for Bustin’ for Badges, which is local law enforcement’s annual fundraiser.

Bustin’ for Badges is scheduled for Sept. 10 and 11 at Windwalker Farms in Stanton.

Since it began in 2014, Bustin’ for Badges has raised more than $2 million. All of those funds were equally distributed to OPD, Midland Police Department, Ector County Sheriff’s Office and Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

LeSueur said there are plenty of spots open to participate in Bustin’ for Badges. The fundraiser’s website details there are spots that range from $700 to $7,000 open.

“Our No. 1 priority is being safe,” LeSueur said. “The last thing we want is people to contract the virus.”

During a phone interview, LeSueur said there are a wealth of guidelines the fundraiser has to follow due to the coronavirus. It includes sanitizing each station after each team completes, wearing masks and social distancing.

The raffle tickets that are going to be sold during Support Mor Badges will be drawn on Sept. 11. The top prize is a 2020 Polaris Ranger 570, which is valued at $10,499. Second prize is a Diamond VIP Package for a George Strait concert, and third prize is a Springfield M1A Scout Squad Caliber .308 Winchester.

LeSueur said a date for the George Strait concert has yet to be determined. He said the prize could be changed, but it will continue to be valued at $3,400.

“If (George Strait) cancels his concert, we are going to switch it to a gift card or something else,” LeSueur said.