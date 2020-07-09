  • July 9, 2020

Cornyn: Odessa Hospital to Receive $227K in Funds to Expand Testing - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Cornyn: Odessa Hospital to Receive $227K in Funds to Expand Testing

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, July 9, 2020 1:03 pm

Cornyn: Odessa Hospital to Receive $227K in Funds to Expand Testing oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Medical Center Hospital was reportedly awarded a federal grant to expand coronavirus testing.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced through a press release that the federal grant that MCH was awarded was for $227,387.

The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in March as part of the CARES Act, reportedly comes through the Department of Health and Human Services.

MCH CEO Russell Tippin thanked Cornyn for the support.

“We would like to thank the senator for all his work and help ensuring that the people of West Texas have more opportunities to be tested and educated on the COVID-19 virus. Medical Center Hospital is proud to be the leader in West Texas in COVID-19 care and testing. We look forward to ensuring our community and neighbors get the testing and the treatment they need to defeat this enemy that we are in battle with every day,” Tippin said in an email.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website, the HHS awarded more than $21 million to support health centers’ COVID-19 response efforts. The majority of this investment — $17 million — supports 78 Health Center Program look-alikes with funding to expand capacity for COVID-19 testing.

“As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across Texas, it’s important that we in Washington do everything we can to make sure our health care professionals can meet this challenge head-on,” Cornyn stated in the press release. “I applaud the Trump Administration for continuing to make testing in Odessa an important priority.”

Posted in on Thursday, July 9, 2020 1:03 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
105°
Humidity: 20%
Winds: SSE at 9mph
Feels Like: 106°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 105°/Low 77°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 70s.

friday

weather
High 105°/Low 75°
Sunny. Highs 103 to 107F and lows in the mid 70s.

saturday

weather
High 107°/Low 75°
Sunny. Highs 105 to 109F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]