Cornyn: Odessa Hospital to Receive $227K in Funds to Expand Testing

Medical Center Hospital was reportedly awarded a federal grant to expand coronavirus testing.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced through a press release that the federal grant that MCH was awarded was for $227,387.

The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in March as part of the CARES Act, reportedly comes through the Department of Health and Human Services.

MCH CEO Russell Tippin thanked Cornyn for the support.

“We would like to thank the senator for all his work and help ensuring that the people of West Texas have more opportunities to be tested and educated on the COVID-19 virus. Medical Center Hospital is proud to be the leader in West Texas in COVID-19 care and testing. We look forward to ensuring our community and neighbors get the testing and the treatment they need to defeat this enemy that we are in battle with every day,” Tippin said in an email.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website, the HHS awarded more than $21 million to support health centers’ COVID-19 response efforts. The majority of this investment — $17 million — supports 78 Health Center Program look-alikes with funding to expand capacity for COVID-19 testing.

“As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across Texas, it’s important that we in Washington do everything we can to make sure our health care professionals can meet this challenge head-on,” Cornyn stated in the press release. “I applaud the Trump Administration for continuing to make testing in Odessa an important priority.”