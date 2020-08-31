Cornyn in Odessa talking anniversary, COVID

Curious about the opening of school and to mark the year anniversary of the Aug. 31 mass shooting, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn visited Odessa Monday.

He stopped at George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa high School to view classes and talk to the teachers, principals, students and Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri.

“I think it’s obviously very important that all of our students be able to safely continue their education, and in a way I think everybody’s going to be looking at you to see how you are doing. That will give them growing confidence ... to go on with their lives, taking care with the appropriate precautions,” the Texas Republican said. “These are very unusual times I think for all of us, so Congress has actually passed four different pieces of legislation mainly for money for research, treatment and vaccines. Ultimately we hope to get a vaccine so people can go about their lives knowing that they have some sort of immunity. We’re taking it one day at a time.”

Cornyn said he will return to Washington, D.C., next week to work with his colleagues to try and pass additional legislation to provide additional help across the board.

“Because we know this is a trying time. A lot of people unfortunately lost their jobs because of concerns about the spread (of COVID-19) and so this is a time a for a lot of compassion for people who, through no fault of their own, find themselves in a tough spot. But I think, again, your courage your commitment to continue your education will be a great example ... and that can help a lot of students realize that they can safely come back to school and continue their education,” Cornyn said.

New Tech Principal Gerardo Ramirez said they had about 100 students on A days and B days. Today (Sept. 1), he said he is expecting another 100 students.

Ramirez said families were split down the middle on who wanted the hybrid experience and who wanted virtual classes. Students without internet at home, special education students and those who are children of ECISD staff members were able to attend in person five days a week.

Gary Dutchover was teaching a freshman world geography class Monday and made it possible for Cornyn to speak to students learning remotely.

“We don’t get that very often,” Dutchover said of having a Senator visit. “And so it’s really important to have someone take their time to come out and visit with all of our learners, with our entire school. I’m really appreciative of it and I’m happy to see the kids that we have here aren’t afraid to ask questions. ...”

Cornyn said he has been traveling around Texas talking about some of the things Congress has done and the funds they have been able to direct to public education, healthcare and other items.

A news release said that so far, Cornyn has worked to secure $8.8 million in funding for public schools in the Midland-Odessa area, including:

ECISD was allocated $5,457,631. This includes funds for 5,820 iPads for prekindergarten through second grade students; 6,000 Chromebooks for third through 12th grade students; and $1.1 million to outfit classrooms with mics to project clear sound to remote learners through teachers’ masks.

Muri said the pandemic has created a “financial quagmire in the state of Texas.”

He added that the high unemployment rate in Ector County has caused families to struggle.

“... In fact, in Ector County we have the highest unemployment rate in the state of Texas and that has hit us in a variety of ways. It affects our moms and dads and families that are unable to provide for all the needs of their children,” Muri said.

About 39 percent of families in ECISD have no or inconsistent internet access and Muri said it’s a matter of not having infrastructure in areas like south and west Odessa.

“... We’ve had to make some significant adjustments. We’ve had to purchase a significant amount of technology devices for our students to make sure that they were able to access our teachers. We’ve had to provide broadband access to our students. We’ve had to procure additional cleaning equipment to make sure our schools are safe. Our teachers and students wear PPE ... (personal protective equipment) every day and so the expenses that we’ve had to endure as a school system have been significant. But thanks to the support of Sen. Cornyn and the CARES Act. we’ve been able to mitigate many of the financial needs that our families have had; that the school district has had,” Muri added.

Calling it a sobering day, Cornyn’s visit also coincided with the Aug. 31 mass shooting that killed seven people and injured 25.

“The folks in West Texas are particularly resilient. They’ve had ups and downs. They’ve had tough times, but they always seem to come back and hang in there. But the thing we’re talking about specifically today is for example the CARES Act, which is the principal means by which Congress responded to the COVID-19 virus. We knew we had a number of things we had to do at the same time. One, we needed to fund the research that was going to treatments and potentially, ultimately end up with a vaccine. That’s going to be the gold standard, but it’s not here yet; hopefully by the end of the year. But in the meantime, we had to learn how to adapt, learn how to live with this virus. I just want to congratulate the folks here at New Tech Odessa for taking that to heart. All the students seem to be taking that instruction very seriously and they’re having to learn how to learn through a hybrid means of education, which presents new challenges in and of itself,” Cornyn said.

He added that internet access is no longer a luxury or a convenience but a necessity.

“We know that there have been steps taken to help provide additional access to Wi-Fi or broadband, but a lot of it’s going to take infrastructure. That needs to be built and that’s going to take some time to build, but I think whether it’s getting access to your school and continuing your education, or getting access to healthcare — telehealth — both physical and mental health services that this is no longer just a convenience. It is an absolute necessity, so Congress has already appropriated billions of dollars to that end and I expect that if we’re able to pass another bill to follow the CARES Act in the next few weeks you’ll see an additional financial commitment to broadband ...”

Cornyn said he is more optimistic than he has been in a while about passing another CARES-type act. He said both parties have proposed another bill, but there are differences in terms of the amount and the items included.

“But we’ve been on daily conference calls with the Chief of Staff at the White House, Mark Meadows, and (Treasury) Secretary Steve Mnuchin. I think you’re beginning to see some of the ice thaw and I’m a little more optimistic now than I have been for a while that we will be able to come up with another bill. We did really well with the CARES Act in late March,” Cornyn said recalling the $3 trillion package.

He said that’s something he never would have imagined six months ago.

“But we knew it was an emergency. We knew we had to respond and I hope we’ll see that same sort of rallying to the challenge of COVID-19 again, hopefully as early as next week,” Cornyn said.

Asked about the possibility of universal background checks for gun sales, since it was the anniversary of the Aug. 31 shooting, Cornyn said he is a big supporter of the Second Amendment, but also a big supporter of background checks “which will identify people who are legally disqualified from purchasing firearms.”

“We discovered that problem back in Sutherland Springs ... The military had failed to upload derogatory information about the shooter there which would have demonstrated he could not legally purchase a firearm if he were to go through a background check. Unfortunately, the shooter here in Odessa purchased his firearm from an unlicensed firearms dealer and law enforcement authorities picked up 29 more weapons from his premises demonstrating that he was not just some amateur or hobbyist. He was in the business of making and selling firearms, which means he needed to get a federal firearms license. He did not, so I think you’ll see once the investigation concludes I would not be surprised if you see a conviction for violating federal law. But we need to make sure we eliminate unlicensed firearms dealers, which will mean more and more people get background checks because FFLs, as they’re called, are required to do those which I think draws the appropriate line between law abiding citizens exercising their Second Amendment rights, which I enthusiastically support and the line between legitimate and illegitimate use by people who are convicted criminals or people with documented mental illness,” he said.