Casa de Amigos and Tall-City Baggers have scheduled Casa de Cornholio, a cornhole tournament, and fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1.
All ages are welcome.
Cost is $50 per person or $100 per team. Double elimination open doubles tournament.
Even sponsorships are available. Volunteers are also needed for the event.
Registration deadline is April 29.
To register, visit https://app.scoreholio.com/link/ebTK.
To volunteer or for more information, call 432-682-9701 or email sgreen@casadeamigosmidland.org.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.