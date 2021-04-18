Casa de Amigos and Tall-City Baggers have scheduled Casa de Cornholio, a cornhole tournament, and fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1.

All ages are welcome.

Cost is $50 per person or $100 per team. Double elimination open doubles tournament.

Even sponsorships are available. Volunteers are also needed for the event.

Registration deadline is April 29.

To register, visit https://app.scoreholio.com/link/ebTK.

To volunteer or for more information, call 432-682-9701 or email sgreen@casadeamigosmidland.org.