  • November 1, 2020

Consequences of using drugs

Consequences of using drugs

Posted: Sunday, November 1, 2020 4:00 am

By Mayalei Garza

EDITOR’S NOTE: Mayalei Garza is a seventh grader at Wilson & Young Middle School and won the Red Ribbon Week essay contest this year. This Monday to Friday is Red Ribbon Week.

Drugs are bad and will mess up your life. It’s that simple and forward. Doing drugs can mess up the way you think, hallucinate, or be irresponsible. You can cause harm to others, your family, and most importantly to yourself. In some cases you can even die by doing drugs. Overdosing can happen and may only take one time to lead to death. I have personal experiences and know how drugs can quickly destroy someone’s life.

When I was 7-years-old, my life was slowly falling apart. I did not realize at the moment what was happening or why it was happening. I just knew my living situation was getting worse. I was starting to sleep on the floor. There would be days I had to walk to school or ride the bus when my mother had always taken me before. After school I would have to look for rides back home because my mom would forget me there. I became a mother figure to my younger sister. I had to find food and clean the house for us and take care of her. My sister and I were locked in our rooms every time my birth mother was doing drugs with her friends. Things just kept getting worse. My birth mom was still doing drugs and being irresponsible. There was this one time after school I had gotten a ride from my cousins to come home to find my mom passed out in the truck and it was really hot outside.

After that, CPS got involved and they went to my school. The CPS lady told me to tell her everything that had been going on at my house. That night, my sister and I went to stay with our immediate family. During that time, we had to deal with court, lawyers, CPS, and CASA. My mother had a chance to stop doing drugs and to get better. That way we would have been able to go back home with her. She didn’t and that shows you how addictive drugs can be. I stayed with my immediate family until it was the last day of school. My grandparents and my aunt came to get my sister and me. Ever since that day, I’ve been living with my grandparents who have adopted me and my siblings.

During all this I felt hurt, embarrassed, and scared. I would not want anyone to go through a situation like mine. That is why I will stay away from drugs and Vapes. I will never do drugs in my life. I don’t want to end up like my birth mother. She lost her kids, her friends, and herself. I don’t want to lose the people that I love and care about because of drugs.

Posted: Sunday, November 1, 2020

