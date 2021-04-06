  • April 6, 2021

Congressman Pfluger holds Vietnam vet medal ceremony

Congressman Pfluger holds Vietnam vet medal ceremony

Posted: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 3:11 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) recognized three San Angelo veterans in a ceremony on Monday in the O.C. Fisher Federal Building, a press release detailed.

Pfluger pinned each veteran with medals earned during their service in the Vietnam War that were not awarded properly. The three veterans were Robert Moncibais, Fred Maskil, and Manuel Ortegon.

“It is an incredibly humbling to honor these heroes, thank them for their years of service and valiant heroism, and finally present them with these honors,” Pfluger stated in the press release. “The three men we recognized today earned these special distinctions during their service fifty years ago, but have lived humbly all of this time without officially being awarded with them. As Vietnam Veterans, these men were unfortunately not met with the praise and respect they deserved upon returning home, and today’s ceremony was a small step in righting that wrong.

“These medals — earned for dedication, bravery, and hard work — are physical tokens of our Nation’s appreciation, and recognition that their service will never be forgotten. Each of these brave men donned the uniform and put themselves in harm’s way in defense of freedom and liberty. Simply put, they are heroes. We are extremely lucky to have them as valued members of our community.”

Moncibais was awarded with Vietnam Service Medal with one Silver Service Star and two Bronze Service Stars, National Defense Service Medal for Seven Major Campaigns and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Maskil was award with Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, National Defense Service Medal and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Ortegon was award with Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Posted in on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 3:11 pm.

