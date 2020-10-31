The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled Permian Basin String Quartet, “Permutations and Combinations,” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 300 N. Main St., Midland.
The quartet will present “Carrot Revolution,” Gabriella Smith; “String Quartet No. 1,” George Walker; and “String Quartet No. 12 - American,” Antonín Dvorák.
Tickets are $15 general admission or free for students.
Purchase at the door or at mosc.org or etix (tinyurl.com/y37v92e6).
Masks are required.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.