  • October 11, 2020

Concert - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Concert

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 11, 2020 2:00 am

Concert Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled Permian Basin String Quartet “Permutations and Combinations” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1 at First United Methodist Church, 300 N. Main St., Midland.

The quartet will present “Carrot Revolution,” Gabriella Smith; “String Quartet No. 1,” George Walker; and “String Quartet No. 12 - American,” Antonín Dvorák.

Tickets are $15 general admission and free for students.

Masks are required.

Purchase at the door or mosc.org.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Sunday, October 11, 2020 2:00 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
79°
Humidity: 17%
Winds: W at 8mph
Feels Like: 79°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 58°
Mainly clear and windy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

monday

weather
High 81°/Low 53°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 89°/Low 59°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]