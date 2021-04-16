The West Texas Jazz Society has scheduled a night with the L.A. All-Stars at 7:30 p.m. April 23 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland.
Admission is free, reserve your tickets through the Wagner Noël Box Office (located at Wagner Noël PAC) in person from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday. Tickets will be available online, service fees will apply to online orders.
For tickets or more information visit wagnernoel.com.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.