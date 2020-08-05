Conaway lends a hand at food bank

Last month, the West Texas Food Bank received its first shipment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s newest program to distribute fresh produce called the Farmers to Families Program.

“The farmers to family program is a privately-funded program through the CARES act that takes food by farmers and boxes it up and sends it to families in need,” Conaway said. “Forty percent of those coming through the line are people who never have access. … It just shows you that the demand and how hard it’s been in West Texas.”

After meeting with the West Texas Food Bank officials and helped distribute Farmers to Families boxes in the regular pantry distribution.

“There will be an intake person who will get the folks’ name and who they are and they’ll pull and if there’s more than one family in the car, then they’ll get double,” Conaway said. “But each family will get a set amount of food, a gallon of milk, a large liter of hand sanitizer and we’ll be passing that out. We’ll put it in the back seat or trunk of their cars and minimize touching as much as possible to not let COVID get worse than it already is.”

The USDA exercised authority under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to purchase and distribute agricultural products to those in need.

Through that, the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service is partnering with national, regional and local distributors whose workforces have been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses to purchase up to $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products from the American Producers of all sizes.

Distributors will package these products into family-sized boxes, then transport them to food banks, community and faith-based organizations and other non-profits serving Americans in need.

“This is one of our normal pantry distributions that you can find on our website,” West Texas Food Bank executive director Libby Campbell said. “We do these distributions twice a week in Midland and twice a week in Odessa. Yesterday at our Midland location, we did about 200 cars. Today, we were well over 250 cars that are already lined up to get food today.”

Being in a food desert, many of the people the West Texas Food Bank serves do not have regular access to fresh produce.

“Life starts with food obviously,” Conaway said. …..Kids have been out of school and some have not been getting food the way that they do. That’s a big deal. People have also been getting laid off and have not had access to food and this is just one slice of that broad answer of how do we continue to feed people.”

The West Texas Food Bank covers 19 counties.

“We usually distribute up to 500,000 pounds a month of food. Right now, we’re distributing between 1.2 and 3 million pounds. But we couldn’t do our work today without the USDA. We’re happy to have the boxes here now. It did take a month to get the boxes here. But they are here now and that’s what’s important.”