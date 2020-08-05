  • August 5, 2020

Conaway lends a hand at food bank - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Conaway lends a hand at food bank

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • GIVING BACK

    Ben Powell

    Handing a box over to another volunteer, U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway helps load boxes into the back of one of the West Texas Food Bank's distribution line visitors Wednesday morning.

View all 2 images in gallery.

Related Galleries

icon-collection U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway at West Texas Food Bank
 BEN POWELL | ODESSA AMERICAN
U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway visited the West Texas Food Bank Wednesday morning to help distribute boxes to those in need following the first shipment from the U.S. Department of Agricultures newest program 'Farmers to Families'.

Posted: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 4:40 pm

Conaway lends a hand at food bank By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The West Texas Food Bank got a boost on Wednesday when U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway was one of a number of volunteers who helped distribute food to families in need.

Last month, the West Texas Food Bank received its first shipment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s newest program to distribute fresh produce called the Farmers to Families Program.

“The farmers to family program is a privately-funded program through the CARES act that takes food by farmers and boxes it up and sends it to families in need,” Conaway said. “Forty percent of those coming through the line are people who never have access. … It just shows you that the demand and how hard it’s been in West Texas.”

After meeting with the West Texas Food Bank officials and helped distribute Farmers to Families boxes in the regular pantry distribution.

“There will be an intake person who will get the folks’ name and who they are and they’ll pull and if there’s more than one family in the car, then they’ll get double,” Conaway said. “But each family will get a set amount of food, a gallon of milk, a large liter of hand sanitizer and we’ll be passing that out. We’ll put it in the back seat or trunk of their cars and minimize touching as much as possible to not let COVID get worse than it already is.”

The USDA exercised authority under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to purchase and distribute agricultural products to those in need.

Through that, the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service is partnering with national, regional and local distributors whose workforces have been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses to purchase up to $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products from the American Producers of all sizes.

Distributors will package these products into family-sized boxes, then transport them to food banks, community and faith-based organizations and other non-profits serving Americans in need.

“This is one of our normal pantry distributions that you can find on our website,” West Texas Food Bank executive director Libby Campbell said. “We do these distributions twice a week in Midland and twice a week in Odessa. Yesterday at our Midland location, we did about 200 cars. Today, we were well over 250 cars that are already lined up to get food today.”

Being in a food desert, many of the people the West Texas Food Bank serves do not have regular access to fresh produce.

“Life starts with food obviously,” Conaway said. …..Kids have been out of school and some have not been getting food the way that they do. That’s a big deal. People have also been getting laid off and have not had access to food and this is just one slice of that broad answer of how do we continue to feed people.”

The West Texas Food Bank covers 19 counties.

“We usually distribute up to 500,000 pounds a month of food. Right now, we’re distributing between 1.2 and 3 million pounds. But we couldn’t do our work today without the USDA. We’re happy to have the boxes here now. It did take a month to get the boxes here. But they are here now and that’s what’s important.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 4:40 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
101°
Humidity: 17%
Winds: S at 14mph
Feels Like: 101°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 103°/Low 74°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

thursday

weather
High 102°/Low 74°
More sun than clouds. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 100°/Low 73°
Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]