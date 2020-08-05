Company to donate sprayer to district

“These donations are really about showing our appreciation to those who’ve faced extraordinary challenges over the past months due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Jamie Welch, president and CEO, EagleClaw Midstream, said in a news release.

The company said the electrostatic sprayer it is donating to the Pecos Toyah school district will provide an extra level of cleaning in buildings that may be occupied by students, teachers or school administrators, the release detailed.

In terms of the EagleClaw Midstream Cups of Gratitude program, those eligible to receive a free cup of coffee at Higher Grounds Coffee during August including law enforcement professionals in the Midland-Odessa area; emergency responders (fire department personnel, emergency medical response personnel) employed in the Midland-Odessa area; and any educational or administrative professionals employed by public or private schools in the Midland-Odessa area.

EagleClaw Midstream said it is glad to step in and help with community needs. Since the beginning of the year, Welch explained, the company has donated $50,000 to Midland area hospitals to purchase personal protective equipment; donated $5,000 to Jonah’s House Food Pantry in Carlsbad, New Mexico; and the company and its employees raised more than $33,000 for the West Texas Food Bank.