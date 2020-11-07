The City of Odessa has scheduled a Code Enforcement Community Sweep/Drive-Thru from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at Central Park, 1001 W. 38th St.

Odessa is invited to drop off bulky items and properly dispose of - free of charge.

Drop off bulky items, such as: refrigerators, mattresses, yard equipment, furniture, water heaters and more.

For more information, call 335-4680 or visit tinyurl.com/y3k4xcq7.

To report or for more code violation information, call 257-0572 or visit odessa-tx.gov/code.