The City of Odessa has scheduled a Code Enforcement Community Sweep/Drive-Thru from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at UTPB Park, East Loop 338 and Highway 191.
Odessa is invited to drop off bulky items and properly dispose of - free of charge.
Drop off bulky items, such as: refrigerators, mattresses, yard equipment, furniture, water heaters and more.
For more information, call 335-4680 or visit tinyurl.com/y7fslyam.
To report or for more code violation information, call 257-0572 or visit odessa-tx.gov/code.
