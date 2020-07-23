  • July 23, 2020

Community members join OC panel

Community members join OC panel

Posted: Thursday, July 23, 2020 1:13 pm

By Michael Merlo

Community members joined the President of Odessa College Dr. Gregory Williams Thursday morning as part of Odessa College’s, “Coffee and Community Conversation” series regarding the economy in West Texas during the pandemic.

Williams moderated the conversation which included Odessa Chamber of Commerce Director of Economic Development Wesley Burnett, Odessa Mayor David Turner, President of Eofficial Enterprises Inc. Sondra Eoff, CEO of Permian Basin Workforce Solutions Willie Taylor, and owner of Rooster’s Diner Erik Prado.

The conversation ranged broadly from federal stimulus checks to unemployment as guest panelists sat with each other and virtual attendees asked questions through Facebook.

Turner spoke about the economic downturn starting with the oil and gas industry.

“Each one of those rigs is 100 jobs,” he said adding that if people currently out of a job can add to their skillset. It’s gonna make us a stronger workforce when we come out.”

“There’s a light at the end of this tunnel,” he said, “and it’s not a train.”

Williams asked how people who are unemployed during the downturn can remain hopeful.

Burnett said he didn’t know the answer to that question, but what keeps him hopeful is that there are resources offered by those who are trying to lend a helping hand who have a general interest in trying to figure out the current problems.

“Call us; call the Chamber of Commerce; call Willie at the workforce, and find out what resources there are,” Burnett said.

“There are no self-serving folks at this point other than business owners trying to figure out their own way, but honestly … the hotels, the restaurants, the cities, the community colleges that just have to say, ‘It doesn’t matter at this point. What can I do to help anybody in any situation and I believe we have that here,” he said.

Eoff said people in West Texas are used to being adaptable due to oil busts and economic downturns, but said that it was different now because employees getting sick are out of work longer than usual.

“We’re just a community that learns to adapt and just adapt where you need to,” she said.

She added that she thought that it was hard for businesses to get workers while they were receiving unemployment stimulus checks.

Prado also spoke about adaptability as a restaurant owner during the pandemic.

“We have to just figure out a way to where we can still get business coming in and if it doesn’t work, just throw it out,” he said, “That’s just one of the names of the game in the restaurant business.”

Taylor talked about June’s 13 percent unemployment rate in Odessa and said that he looks at the current situation differently because Odessa is keeping a civilian workforce population.

“We are in a transition now and I look at this as a temporary setback, but we will move forward.”

The Coffee and Community Conversation is a weekly Odessa College panel discussion regarding how current events impact change.

“Subjects covered in recent weeks have ranged from social and political trends and the role of law enforcement, to changes in the educational system, to the COVID-19 virus and its impact on our local, state and national communities,” an Odessa College press release detailed.

People can watch and participate virtually during the panels at Odessa College’s Facebook page.

Reach Michael Merlo at 432-333-7769 or by email at mmerlo@oaoa.com.

Posted in on Thursday, July 23, 2020 1:13 pm.

