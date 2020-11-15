The Pilot Club of Odessa hosts the Community Christmas Tree each year as a way to raise money to provide the highest quality therapy to the patients of Permian Basin Rehabilitation Center.

For a donation of $10 or more, a light is lit on the tree in honor or in memory of someone special and their name is published in the paper on Christmas day.

Friends and family of those honored or memorialized join us for the tree lighting ceremony. One Rehab Center patient is chosen each year to light the tree which glows each evening from the end of November through early January.

To donate, visit pbrehab.org/pilot-club-community-christmas-tree.