Community Art Gallery moves to FRC

Odessa Arts has partnered with the Family Resiliency Center of the Permian Basin, 4682 E. University Blvd., Suite D, to house the Community Art Gallery for 2020-21.

“Back in March, we were preparing to install the new community art gallery at City Hall, but then COVID hit,” Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham said in a news release. “We exhibited the works virtually, but we really wanted to find a space where community members could visit safely in person. That’s when the Family Resiliency Center stepped up.”

Odessa Arts staff worked closely with FRC director Chandra Quintanar and Odessa Arts board member Steve Goff to get the works delivered and installed.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to supporting the Odessa community, the Family Resiliency Center of the Permian Basin is honored to host the Community Art Gallery this year,” said Quintanar.

Goff, a photography instructor at Odessa College, was pleased that many of the artists exhibiting had ties to OC.

“Eight of the 20 artists are either former OC students or current faculty/staff. It makes me proud of the work we are doing at Odessa College.”

Twenty pieces are installed at the FRC, and the community is welcome to view the pieces during FRC hours of operation and in a COVID safe manner. Artwork is available for purchase directly from the artist. Neither the Family Resiliency Center, nor Odessa Arts will facilitate any artwork sale.