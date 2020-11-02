  • November 2, 2020

Community Art Gallery moves to FRC - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Community Art Gallery moves to FRC

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> Family Resiliency Center Facebook: facebook.com/frcofthepb

>> On the net: odessaarts.org

Posted: Monday, November 2, 2020 4:56 pm

Community Art Gallery moves to FRC oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessa Arts has partnered with the Family Resiliency Center of the Permian Basin, 4682 E. University Blvd., Suite D, to house the Community Art Gallery for 2020-21. 

“Back in March, we were preparing to install the new community art gallery at City Hall, but then COVID hit,” Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham said in a news release. “We exhibited the works virtually, but we really wanted to find a space where community members could visit safely in person. That’s when the Family Resiliency Center stepped up.”

Odessa Arts staff worked closely with FRC director Chandra Quintanar and Odessa Arts board member Steve Goff to get the works delivered and installed.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to supporting the Odessa community, the Family Resiliency Center of the Permian Basin is honored to host the Community Art Gallery this year,” said Quintanar.

Goff, a photography instructor at Odessa College, was pleased that many of the artists exhibiting had ties to OC.

“Eight of the 20 artists are either former OC students or current faculty/staff. It makes me proud of the work we are doing at Odessa College.”

Twenty pieces are installed at the FRC, and the community is welcome to view the pieces during FRC hours of operation and in a COVID safe manner. Artwork is available for purchase directly from the artist. Neither the Family Resiliency Center, nor Odessa Arts will facilitate any artwork sale.

Posted in on Monday, November 2, 2020 4:56 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
67°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: SSE at 9mph
Feels Like: 67°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 73°/Low 46°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 77°/Low 48°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 83°/Low 47°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]