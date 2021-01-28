Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a free and safe Community Art Day from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Attendees will be able to tour newest exhibition "Betrothed: 250 Years of Wedding Fashion," watch demo-activities centered around print-making and hand-made valentines.
For more information, call Ashley Flores at 550-9696 ext. 214 or email marketing@noelartmuseum.org or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.
