  • January 28, 2021

Community Art Day - Odessa American: Local News

Community Art Day

Posted: Thursday, January 28, 2021 1:30 am

Odessa American

Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a free and safe Community Art Day from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Attendees will be able to tour newest exhibition "Betrothed: 250 Years of Wedding Fashion," watch demo-activities centered around print-making and hand-made valentines.

For more information, call Ashley Flores at 550-9696 ext. 214 or email marketing@noelartmuseum.org or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Thursday, January 28, 2021 1:30 am.

