Committee selects Sanborn to create memorial

Maryland sculptor Jim Sanborn has been commissioned to create Odessa’s memorial to commemorate the victims of last year’s mass shooting.

The Aug. 31 Memorial Committee selected Sanborn’s design “Bright Stars — A Memorial” from a field of three finalists. Sanborn, whose works include the encrypted Kryptos sculpture at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, was one of 138 artists who applied for the commission via publicartist.org.

“I really hope dearly the piece works the way I hope it will work and will memorialize all the people involved in a sensitive way,” Sanborn said.

Seven people were killed and another 25 injured during a mass shooting spree by gunman Seth Ator. Ator was killed after his hour-long rampage in a shootout with area law enforcement agents in a field near Odessa’s Cinergy Theatre.

Randy Ham, executive director of Odessa Arts, said Sanborn’s reputation and track record of creating thought-provoking public works made him an easy choice for the selection committee.

“Not only that, but of the finalists he was the one that we felt did the best job of speaking to our community and making this memorial personal,” Ham said. “The design and the ability for the community members to be able to see clear text on this was very important. It’s just a stunning design that I think matches the gravity of the situation.”

Sanborn said he was drawn to the project in part because of his longstanding connection with West Texas as well as his involvement in other memorial projects.

“First of all, I love West Texas,” Sanborn said. “I’ve spent a good bit of time down around Big Bend and Marfa and all that.

“A few years ago, I did a project for a veteran’s home in which I did a memorial for an airman who had received the Medal of Honor for his bravery in an airplane over Vietnam. I felt a great deal of satisfaction from that, so I chose to do this partly because I felt as if I might be able to make a contemplative space where people could remember this, reflect on it and make space they could enjoy as much as anyone could enjoy this kind of thing.”

Ham said Sanborn’s design was just what the selection committee had in mind. An 11-foot bronze cylinder measuring five feet in diameter will have cutout text honoring the victims and first responders from the shooting, which at night will be illuminated from inside the cylinder.

“It’s not just a name,” Ham said. “We are reminded that is somebody’s brother, that’s somebody’s sister, that’s somebody’s neighbor. It allows us to think of them not as statistics but as people and community members.”

Sanborn has produced similar works now displayed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Fort Myers, Florida; Rochester, New York; Houston and Denver.

“The central element — this projection cylinder that has a pinpoint light that projects letters everywhere around the site — is something I’ve been doing for about 25 years,” he said. “I’ve done many of these around the U.S. That part of the memorial is something I’m pretty familiar with.

“The text on that cylinder is unique to each site and will be unique to this site. The area around it is different from other ones. I often do get the opportunity to work with the landscape around one of my projection cylinders. I actually prefer it. It enables the cylinder to project the text over a wide area and it’s very clear. It’s also circular in this case, which lends itself to the circular nature of the cylinder.”

To create space for the design at Memorial Garden, Odessa Arts and the City of Odessa’s Park and Recreation Department are working to redesign portions of the East plaza section to include seating areas and the ability to offer space for public gatherings.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $800,000 and will be funded by a combination of Hotel Occupancy Tax money and private donations. Work is expected to take a year and Ham hopes to unveil the art on the second anniversary observance on Aug. 31, 2021.

To learn more about the project, visit odessaarts.org. More of Sanborn’s work can be seen at jimsanborn.net.